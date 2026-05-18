Apple wanted a perfect foldable iPhone, but the hinge seems to have other plans

For years now, we have all been listening to Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone. Almost every month, there is something or other about the foldable iPhone. So far, it seems like Apple is waiting for it to become perfect before entering the foldable market, and finally, some recent leaks suggested that the phone dubbed iPhone Ultra may not be too far from its launch. Some analysts predicted that it would come with the iPhone 18 Pro series debut in September 2026. Also Read: Apple Siri to feature auto-chat deletion feature like Messages app?

But it seems like the picture perfect of the iPhone fold is still far! A latest leak by Momentary Digital on Weibo suggested that Apple has reportedly hit a rather unexpected problem. The foldable iPhone is apparently… rattling! This is because the hinge is reportedly making noises during the testing phase. Also Read: Apple’s new Siri may FINALLY launch after two years; Set to rival ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude

iPhone Ultra hinge: What’s the issue?

According to the latest leaks, Apple’s foldable hinge mechanism is reportedly struggling during trial production testing. The issue is said to appear after repeated folding and unfolding of the device. Reports claim the hinge starts producing rattling sounds, which is something Apple’s quality control teams are reportedly unhappy with. Also Read: Buying an iPhone 17 Pro? First check the iPhone 18 Pro leaks

And honestly, it makes sense. Apple can compromise on many things temporarily, but a premium foldable phone making physical rattling noises every time it opens and closes? That would end the game of Apple’s foldable iPhone even before its beginning.

Leaks suggest Apple is using a more complex hinge manufacturing method involving partially 3D-printed components and filler materials to smooth irregularities. The idea behind this approach was reportedly to make the hinge thinner and possibly reduce manufacturing costs. But it now seems that durability under long-term folding stress may not be where Apple wants it to be.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone has a rocky road ahead

Interestingly, hinge durability is not the only challenge. Reports also suggest Apple has been struggling to achieve the “perfect” crease-free display it originally wanted. While the crease may now be minimal and difficult to notice under normal use, it reportedly still exists when viewed from certain angles or lighting conditions, similar to most foldable phones currently on the market.

That matters because Apple reportedly delayed foldables for years specifically to avoid entering the category with compromises. But now, the company may be running into the same engineering limitations competitors have already been dealing with.

iPhone Ultra: Will it be delayed again?

That’s difficult to say now. Leaks earlier suggested Apple was targeting a 2026 launch window. But if the hinge issue remains unresolved, reports claim the foldable iPhone could face another delay. And honestly, Apple may prefer delaying the phone instead of launching a first-generation foldable that feels unfinished. However, there is no final word on when are we getting the first foldable iPhone, hence, making any final verdict would be difficult for now.

iPhone Ultra: Quick specs that we know so far

Based on the leaks and rumours, the iPhone Ultra is expected to:

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Feature a 7.8-inch inner display

A smaller outer cover screen

Dual rear cameras

A titanium-aluminium frame

Apple’s A20 Pro chip

Touch ID instead of Face ID

iPhone Ultra competitors

If the launch happens on the usual timeline and as Apple hopes so, then the iPhone Ultra will directly compete the key foldables in the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Oppo Find N series.