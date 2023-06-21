Apple has announced that users with an Apple ID will automatically be assigned a passkey with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, which can be used to sign into their Apple ID on the web. Also Read - Intel-based MacBooks, Macs will miss out on these macOS Sonoma features

According to Apple, a passkey is a cryptographic entity that's not visible to you, and it's used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which compared to a password — profoundly improves security.

One key is public, registered with the website or app you're using. The other key is private, held only by your devices.

Moreover, the tech said that this update will allow users to sign into any Apple web property using the designated passkey for their Apple ID, and it can be used with Sign in with Apple on the web.

Furthermore, the company says that through “the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app.”

“It’s end-to-end encrypted in iCloud Keychain, so no one—not even Apple—can read it,” Apple wrote in a support page.

“The private key never leaves your devices, so it can’t be leaked from websites or apps. There’s nothing about it that you have to create, guard, or remember,” the company added in its support page.

The passkey support will be available for all supported devices with the releases of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma later this year.

However, users running beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma can test it on iCloud.com and appleid.apple.com starting June 21.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 will reportedly upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 to improve the ecosystem experience and make it easier for Apple to integrate hardware products running on the same local network.

Currently, the iPhone 14 smartphone comes with Wi-Fi 6.

If you are not sure if your iPhone supports Passkeys, here we have detailed all the iPhone models, including the ones with Touch ID, that support the feature.

All the iPhone models that support Passkeys

— Apple iPhone SE (all generations)

— Apple iPhone 8

— Apple iPhone 8 Plus

— Apple iPhone X

— Apple iPhone XR

— Apple iPhone XS

— Apple iPhone XS Max

— Apple iPhone 11

— Apple iPhone 11 Pro

— Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

— Apple iPhone 12 mini

— Apple iPhone 12

— Apple iPhone 12 Pro

— Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

— Apple iPhone 13 mini

— Apple iPhone 13

— Apple iPhone 13 Pro

— Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

— Apple iPhone 14

— Apple iPhone 14 Plus

— Apple iPhone 14 Pro

— Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

— With IANS inputs