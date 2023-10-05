Apple rolls out iOS 17.0.3 to fix overheating on iPhone 15 Pro

Apple has released a new iOS 17 update to fix the overheating issue in iPhone 15 Pro phones experienced by some users. The new software update, now rolling out to all eligible iPhone models, comes days after Apple acknowledged that some software bugs and apps were causing the iPhone 15 Pro to overheat. The iOS 17.0.3 software update “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

“This update provides important bug fixes and security updates,” the tech giant said. Not all iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max users have experienced overheating, and it’s unclear how many users have been impacted by the issue. But considering Apple had to acknowledge the issue, the problem was widespread. Impacted users reported that their iPhone 15 Pro would run at abnormally high temperatures. Replying to these concerns, Apple previously said that it had “found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users.”

Apple has identified a few conditions which can cause new iPhones to run warmer than expected, including a bug in the iOS 17 software update and some third-party apps like Instagram. But the iPhone 15 Pro is not one of them. Some reports initially suggested that the titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro was causing overheating issues, but Apple has debunked these concerns. According to 9to5Mac, the titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro is not to blame for the overheating.

According to reports, iOS 17.0.3 also comes with two important security fixes, including a fix for a breach that had been actively exploited. An attacker with access to the device could elevate their privileges to run malicious code. “The issue was addressed with improved checks,” Apple said in the security update. The security update also fixes a WebRTC exploit where attackers could use a buffer overflow to execute code arbitrarily.

iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 are now available for iPhone and iPad models compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

— Written with inputs from IANS