iPhone 15 Pro heating issue: Apple is aware of the complaints from some iPhone 15 Pro users who have experienced overheating issues with their devices. The company has assured that it is working on a solution and that a software update will be released soon. Apple has also explained the possible causes of the heating problem and how it is not related to the new titanium body design.

According to Apple, the iPhone 15 Pro models may feel warmer than usual during the first few days of use because of increased background activity. This happens when the device is being set up or restored from a backup. The background activity should decrease over time and the device should return to normal temperature.

Another reason for the heating issue is a bug in iOS 17 that is affecting some users. Apple has acknowledged the bug and said that it will be fixed in a future software update. The bug may cause the device to run hotter than expected and drain the battery faster.

Additionally, Apple has identified some third-party apps that are overloading the system and causing the device to overheat. Apple is working with the developers of these apps to resolve the issue and roll out updates. Apple did not name the apps that are causing the problem but a report suggests that these apps could be Instagram, Uber and Asphalt 9.

Furthermore, users who are using a bigger USB-C power adapter (20W +) to charge their iPhones may make them feel warmer for a while. The iPhone can handle up to 27W of power from the adapter if it follows the USB-C PD (Power Delivery) standard. The heat will go down after some time and will not affect the iPhone’s performance in the long run.

Some users have speculated that the new titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro models is the reason for the heating issue. However, Apple has denied this and said that the new material is actually better for heat dissipation than the previous models. The titanium frame is more durable and resistant to scratches and corrosion.

Apple has not given a specific date for the software update that will address the heating issue. However, the company has said that it is working on it and that it will be available soon. Users who are experiencing the heating issue are advised to update their devices as soon as the update is released.