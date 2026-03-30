Apple may turn Siri into an AI App Store with iOS 27

Apple’s focus on Siri seems to be stronger than before as we are moving towards the WWDC 2026 event, set for June 8-12. While the major tech giants such as OpenAI and Google are moving forward with their respective AI models, Apple is taking a different route. Apple seems to be focusing on how AI can fit better into its existing ecosystem. And that’s where the idea of an AI App Store built around Siri Extensions comes in. Also Read: WWDC 2026: Apple’s ‘New approach’ to AI leaks before June 8 event

As per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to introduce Siri Extensions with iOS 27, which is likely at WWDC 2026. What will it do? The leak suggests that the feature may let you connect third-party AI tools with Siri. Which means, you may be able to use other AI tools or chatbots that you already use, but via Siri itself. You can consider it where Siri may work as a central hub to plug in multiple AI services to work together. Also Read: Apple Foldable iPhone could have the biggest design change ever

But what about the AI app store? Also Read: iPhone 15 And iPhone 16 price hike in India: What is changing for buyers

AI App Store coming to Apple?

The report suggests that Apple is expected to plan a dedicated section on the Apple Store for AI integrations, which may work like a marketplace. Here, apps that support Siri Extensions could be listed; hence, you will be able to discover and install AI tools easily.

These apps can then interact directly with Siri. Mark Gurman argues that this may start looking like an AI-focused app over time.

Bigger upgrades to Siri ahead

Apart from these, Apple is also expected to change how Siri works itself. It may not just limit its expertise with quick commands, instead, Siti may become like a proper app with the support of voice and text inputs and even the access to past conversations, just like your other AI apps.

Even with third-party integrations, Apple is likely to stick to its privacy-focused approach. Most of the processing is expected to happen on-device or through its private cloud systems, rather than sending data externally.

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For now, everything depends on what Apple officially reveals at WWDC 2026.