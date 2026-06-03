Apple may disappoint users hoping for a bigger iPhone 18 Pro battery

Apple’s next iPhone lineup- the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max may not be boring, but it might not bring the battery upgrade that many users were hoping for. According to new leaks and rumors, the upcoming flagship iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a slightly larger battery as compared to its predecessor. This improvement may be too small to make any significant differences on the paper. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may get ultra-luxury Caviar versions with gold finish

As per latest information, Apple might continue its strategy of offering different battery capacities in certain markets. It seems the eSIM-only models will reportedly get larger batteries than versions that will come with physical SIM tray. Also Read: Buying an iPhone 17 Pro? First check the iPhone 18 Pro leaks

iPhone 18 Pro is expected to arrive with two battery sizes

The latest report shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claims that Apple is testing two battery configurations for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra launch timeline leaks ahead of September event

This version is expected to be sold in markets that basically rely on eSIM technology, such as the United States. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a battery with approximately capacity of 4,288mAh. Whereas, variants that continue to include a physical SIM tray may ship with a smaller 4,056mAh battery.

While the leaked capacities are an improvement from the iPhone 17 Pro, it seems like a minor upgrade.

According to the reports, the eSIM version of the iPhone 17 pro has been equipped with a battery capacity of 4252mAh. Based on the latest leak, the iPhone 18 Pro will receive about 36mAh.

The physical SIM version may get a slightly higher jump from about 3,988mAh to 4,056mAh. This equates to a gain of around 68mAh.

For most users, these gains are not particularly significant enough to warrant a change in how they expect to use their phones.

Apple might rely on efficiency

Though there’s minimal battery expansion, Apple can still work on battery longevity by increasing the efficiency of its hardware.

The all-new A20 Pro chipset is widely rumored to be used in the new iPhone 18 Pro. The processor might be one of the first devices to have a chip made by TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process technology.

iPhone 18 Pro Max model could receive a bigger battery boost

The standard Pro version might only get a slight boost in battery, while it is believed that the larger Pro Max version could get a more substantial upgrade.

In the physical SIM segment, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to be equipped with a battery at 5,000mAh, as for the eSIM-only version, they may go as high as 5,100 to 5,200mAh.

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That would be the largest battery ever to be found in an iPhone.