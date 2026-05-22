iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may get ultra-luxury Caviar versions with gold finish

Apple is expected to launch its next iPhone series in September 2026 with power-packed features. One of the highly anticipated devices – the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are in the discussions ahead of their launch, revealing major changes, specifications, battery upgrade, camera capabilities, and design changes. We could see notable upgrades across its premium models. While the tech giant has not confirmed anything about the devices, but rumors and leaks indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could arrive with several improvements. Also Read: Will Apple bring Titanium back to iPhone 18 Pro models?

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Display Could Once Again Separate Two Models

One of the most obvious changes that we have always seen in any Pro iPhones is the display and event his time we could expect the display differences between the two devices. According to reports, the iPhone 18 Pro may feature a 6.3-inch LTPO+ OLED display, whereas, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might arrive with a a larger 6.9-inch screen. Also Read: Buying an iPhone 17 Pro? First check the iPhone 18 Pro leaks

Furthermore, the reports also suggest that Apple may continue to reduce bezels around the display. It will make the phone look more premium as compared to the previous models. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max may cost the same as iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Major Camera Upgrades is Expected

Camera performance is also one area where we could see some upgrades and it is expected to become one of the biggest differentiators between the two iPhones. If reports are to be believe, both iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may feature upgraded triple camera systems along with having a variable aperture technology.

This means, users will be able to manually or automatically adjust how much light enters the sensor. It will improve photography in difficult lightning conditions.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is predicted to gain additional advantages in zoom and low-light photography. According to leaks, the tech giant could use improved telephoto hardware, exclusively on the Pro Max model. This highlights company’s recent strategy about separating camera experiences between the two premium devices.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Bigger Battery is Expected

Battery upgrade is another major reason why users choose larger Pro Max variant. iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a larger battery as compared to its predecessor.

Whereas, the standard iPhone 18 Pro may might focus on chipset efficiency improvements rather than significantly increasing battery size.

According to leaks, Apple is also predicted to introduce power-efficient chipset and improved thermal management in both Pro and Pro Max model. This will help both the devices deliver better sustained performance at the time of multitasking, recording, and gaming.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Redesigned Front Display

The under-display Face ID technology is one of the biggest and long-awaited features that Apple enthusiasts have been waiting to see in iPhones. Reports claim that the tech giant has been working for years to hide Face ID sensors beneath the display. If Apple adds this feature in iPhone 18 Pro Max, then it will finally become the first iPhone to introduce this highly anticipated element.

Should this happen, the Dynamic Island in iPhone 18 Pro Max may become slightly smaller, and hence, creating a much cleaner front designs.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Camera Changes

According to some leaks, Apple could also move the front camera to the top-left corner instead of keeping it entered. If this happens, then this would mark one of the biggest front design changes seen on an iPhone.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: RAM and Performance

We might see some performance improvements also across the entire iPhone Pro lineup. The company is expected to increase RAM capacity to 16GB on the pro models, which is one again a noticeable jump over recent generations.

The additional memory will improve multitasking, high-performance applications, gaming, and AI processing. Since last year, Apple has been seeing pushing the boundaries of AI features, and higher RAM capacity could become an important upgrade for Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Larger and Heavier

Despite the upgrades, Apple is most likely keeping the physical positioning same of the two devices. Talking about the iPhone 18 Pro Max, it is expected to remain noticeably bigger, larger, and heavier than regular Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Pricing may increase once again

Pricing differences are likely to remain significant between two models. As per leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs 1,36,000 in India. However, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may come around Rs 1,52,000 or potentially even higher.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Changed Launch Strategy

The company is also reportedly considering changes in its launch strategy. Based on several industry insiders, the tech giant may separate launches for premium and standard iPhone models. Under this strategy, iPhone 18 pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could debut in September, however, the standard models may launch in spring 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro: Luxury Caviar Editions

Besides standard models, luxury brand Caviar has introduced a customized ‘Royal Colors’ editions based on the leaked images of upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

There might be 4 limited-edition variants with gold-frames, engraved serial numbers, crocodile leather, and python leather. Prices might range from around around $10,060 to over $12,000 depending on the design and storage configuration.