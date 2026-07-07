WhatsApp Username rollout in India on hold, gets more time to respond to government

WhatsApp’s planned username feature is still not coming to India anytime soon. The government has given the Meta-owned messaging platform three more days to respond to its notice after the company requested additional time to explain how the feature will work and what safeguards will be in place. Also Read: Tech layoffs hit 1.19 Lakh in 2026: Microsoft, Google, Meta cut jobs as AI becomes top priority

The original deadline for WhatsApp’s response ended on July 3, but the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has now extended it to July 9, according to agency reports. During this period, WhatsApp has assured the government that it will not introduce the username feature in India until the ongoing discussions are complete. Also Read: Meta under fire in India: Government issues notice over child abuse ads on Instagram

The proposed feature would let users connect through unique usernames instead of sharing their mobile numbers. While WhatsApp says the move is aimed at giving users more privacy, the government believes it could create fresh challenges when it comes to tackling online fraud and identity-related crimes. Also Read: WhatsApp starts testing green dot online indicator for iPhone users

Why the government has raised concerns

The Centre has asked WhatsApp to explain how the username system would prevent misuse if it is rolled out in India. According to the government’s notice, features that allow users to hide their phone numbers could make it harder to trace people involved in phishing, impersonation, online fraud and so-called digital arrest scams.

The ministry has also asked WhatsApp to keep the feature on hold until consultations are completed. The notice further reminded the company about its responsibilities under the Information Technology Act and intermediary rules, while asking why action should not be considered if adequate safeguards are not in place.

The government has specifically referred to concerns around identity theft and impersonation, saying any new feature should not make such cases more difficult to investigate.

WhatsApp explains how the feature will work

Following the notice, representatives from Meta met officials from MeitY to discuss the upcoming feature. During the meeting, the company clarified that usernames are still under development and have not been rolled out yet.

WhatsApp also told officials that users will continue to need a mobile number to create and use an account even after usernames become available. The username is expected to work as an additional way to connect with someone, instead of replacing phone number verification altogether.

The company also shared some of the safeguards it plans to introduce. According to agency reports, usernames for verified public figures, government organisations, celebrities and official Meta accounts will be reserved. Similar-looking usernames will also be restricted to reduce the chances of impersonation. WhatsApp has also said that users will need to know another person’s exact username before they can start a conversation.

Other messaging platforms also under scrutiny

The discussions are no longer limited to WhatsApp alone. The IT Ministry has also sought details from Telegram and Signal about how their existing username-based systems deal with fraud, identity misuse and impersonation.

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Separately, the ministry has taken action on other online safety issues as well. According to agency reports, MeitY has directed Instagram to disable advertisements allegedly promoting child sexual abuse material and has also warned Telegram over the circulation of pirated movies and OTT content on its platform.