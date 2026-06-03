Apple Design Awards 2026 winners announced: Guitar Wiz, Cyberpunk 2077 among top picks

Apple has revealed the winners of the Apple Design Awards 2026 ahead of WWDC, recognising apps and games across categories such as Innovation, Inclusivity, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals. Every year, the awards highlight developers that have built standout experiences for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro users. Also Read: Apple may disappoint users hoping for a bigger iPhone 18 Pro battery

This year, Apple selected 12 winners across six categories, with one app and one game receiving an award in each category. The winners were chosen from a shortlist of 36 finalists from around the world. Also Read: Apple Music may finally get a free tier, but there’s a catch

Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, said the winning apps and games showcase what developers can achieve across Apple’s platforms through thoughtful design and user experiences. Also Read: iPhone Ultra white color option tipped ahead of September 2026 launch

Guitar Wiz wins Inclusivity award

One of the notable winners this year is Guitar Wiz, developed by Indian creator Bijoy Thangaraj. The app won in the Inclusivity category, making it one of the standout winners from this year’s awards.

Designed as an all-in-one toolkit for guitar players, the app offers spoken guidance on everything from pitch to finger placement. Apple highlighted features such as Dynamic Type, Increased Contrast, and Differentiate Without Colour, which help make the experience accessible to a wider range of users.

The game winner in the same category was Pine Hearts by UK-based Hyper Luminal Games. Apple said the title includes accessibility-focused features such as customisable controls, improved text legibility, and adjustable sensory settings.

NBA app and Blue Prince recognised for innovation

In the Innovation category, NBA: Live Games & Scores picked up the award for apps. Built for Apple Vision Pro, the app allows users to watch multiple live NBA games simultaneously while viewing floating statistics and player information through a virtual 3D court experience.

On the gaming side, Blue Prince won the Innovation award. Developed by Dogubomb, the title combines exploration, puzzle-solving, and environmental storytelling inside a mysterious manor. What makes the game interesting is that the layout keeps changing as you move forward, which means no two playthroughs feel exactly the same.

Winners in Delight and Fun, Interaction, and Social Impact

In the Delight and Fun category, Apple awarded grug, an app developed by Netherlands-based Ocho. The app delivers short daily messages and affirmations in a light-hearted prehistoric style. Its goal is to encourage users to slow down for a moment and reflect through simple, playful prompts.

The game winner was Is This Seat Taken?, a puzzle title from Spain-based Poti Poti Studio that revolves around solving logic-based seating arrangement challenges inspired by public transportation scenarios.

For Interaction, Apple recognised Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker. The app helps users track lunar events, plan photography sessions, and follow celestial observations through a clean interface available across Apple devices. Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden won the game category. Available on Apple Arcade, the title introduces children to gardening activities such as planting, harvesting, and cooking through simple touch-based controls.

In the Social Impact category, Primary: News in Depth won the app award. Built for Apple Vision Pro, the app uses a spatial computing interface to present news stories in a more organised and immersive format. The game award went to Consume Me, which Apple described as a deeply personal experience that explores emotional and sensitive themes through interactive storytelling.

Cyberpunk 2077 wins for visuals and graphics

The Visuals and Graphics category recognised Tide Guide: Charts & Tables as the winning app. Available across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac, the app provides tide forecasts and marine weather information through detailed visualisations, custom animations, and an aquatic-inspired design.

The game winner was Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition from CD Projekt Red. Apple highlighted the game’s detailed city environments, character models, visual effects, and its optimisation for Apple silicon-powered Macs using advanced Metal technologies.

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24 additional finalists also recognised

Apple said this year’s winners were selected from a pool of 36 shortlisted apps and games across the six categories. Alongside the 12 winners, the company also recognised 24 additional finalists from developers around the world.