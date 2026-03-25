Apple launches new business platform to Manage devices, apps and employees easily

Apple has introduced a new platform called ‘Apple Business’ to simplify business operations. The company rolled out a new platform with an aim to help organizations manage devices, employees, and customer reach. This will be catering to multiple tools in one place. Apple Business is designed for both small and large firms and businesses. The tech giant is trying to make business management easier and more connected. Also Read: Apple rolls out iOS 26.4 update: new emojis, playlist playground, more

What is ‘Apple Business’ and How Does it Work?

Apple launched a new platform called ‘Apple Business’, which combines several services into a single system. It will manage devices and set up communication tools. In addition, it will also help connect with customers from one dashboard, removing the need to use multiple separate services. Also Read: Apple Maps may soon show ads in search results: What to expect

Furthermore, Apple Business will also help companies to create business emails, calendar, and directory services using their own directory. Not just it will help teams to communicate in a more professional way, but it will also makes daily operations more organized. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro India pricing: Which model should you buy in 2026?

Built-in Device Management

One of the striking features of Apple Business is built-in device management. This feature will allow companies to control all their Apple devices from one place. They can manage settings, apps, and security without needing extra tools.

Apple has added a new feature inside Apple Business – Blueprints. Blueprints can predefine settings and apps, so that new devices are ready to use from the start. The feature will be majorly useful for businesses that do not have dedicated IT teams.

Another striking feature is that platform also supports managed account. Companies can keep work data separate from personal data on the same device. It helps in improving security while maintaining user privacy.

Team Collaboration and Productivity Tools

Apple has also made sure to focus on improving teamwork with Apple Business. Employees can easily connect with each other and manage schedules with the help of emails, calendar, and contact directory.

Additional features include group creation and role management, wherein businesses can assign tasks and apps based on teams or job roles. This will help in easily managing employees and control access to company resources.

Besides this, the platform will also support app distribution. This means companies can provide required apps directly to employees through the system.

How to Use Apple Business

Using Apple Business is easy. For this you need to sign up on the Apple Business platform using your company details. Once you create an account, you can set up your domain for email and communication services. In next step, companies can add employees ad create user groups. This will be based on roles and departments. After this, companies can start adding their Apple devices to the platform. With the help of Blueprints, they can also pre-configure settings and apps so that devices are ready to use without manual setup. Once the devices are set, businesses can distribute apps through App Store directly to employees. Additionally, they can also manage security settings and monitor device usage from the dashboard. To have proper customer reach, businesses can update their brand profile and location details. They can also manage how they appear on Apple Maps.

Improved Customer Reach with Apple Services

Another major focus of Apple Business is helping companies reach more customers. In this regard, businesses can now manage how they appear across Apple services like Maps and Mail. In addition, they can also update major details like location, photos, and offers.

A new feature will allow businesses to run ads on Apple Maps. These ads will appear when someone search for nearby places.

Availability and Price

Apple Business will be rolled out as a free service starting 14 April in more than 200 countries. Business can use the main feature without any cost, however, they can have access to optional paid upgrades.

Companies can also buy extra iCloud storage starting at a low monthly price per user. On top of that, Apple is also offering AppleCare+ for Business support, which comes with additional monthly charges, depending on usage and number of devices.

FAQs

What is the name of new services launched by Apple?

The company launched Apple Business that helps companies manage devices and operations.

Is Apple Business free to use?

Yes.

Can small businesses use it?

Yes.

What does it help manage?

It helps manage devices, apps, and employees.

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Does it support team collaboration?

Yes, it includes email, calendar, and directory tools.