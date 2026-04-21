How Technology is Changing the Way in Which You Will Renew Your Motorcycle Insurance in India and Riders Need to Know

A motorcycle in India means navigating a busy road, traffic laws, and remembering to renew your motorcycle insurance every year – hopefully before you get caught by the police for driving without a valid insurance policy. Most riders remember about their service light coming on after using a certain number of kilometers, but most forget to renew their motorcycle insurance until they get pulled over or have a small wreck and find out they don’t have insurance. This can lead to hefty fines, losing their No Claim Bonus, and possibly a rejection of their claim. All three can be avoided.

Here’s the part that matters to tech-savvy riders: The motorcycle insurance industry has undergone a period of digital transformation. From Artificial Intelligence (AI) premium engines to app-based claim settlements, the use of technology to change how we purchase and manage our motorcycle insurance policy is undergoing a digital transformation. Below you will find a list of things you need to pay attention to prior to the next time you need to renew your motorcycle insurance.

Set renewal reminders or let your Insurer’s app do it for you

Most motorcycle insurance companies today have the ability to send renewal alerts directly to your smartphone’s mobile app. If they don’t, that’s a pretty good indication that they are not very digitally mature. And if your motorcycle insurer doesn’t provide you with the ability to use their app to receive renewal alerts, make sure that you set calendar alerts for 30, 15, and 7 days before your motorcycle policy expires. If your motorcycle insurance is allowed to expire, it is illegal for you to operate your motorcycle, and you will lose your accumulated No Claim Bonus, which could be as much as 50% off the cost of your next insurance premium.

Know what policy type before renewing

A Third Party Only Policy (Required by the Motor Vehicle Act) will provide you with coverage for damage you may cause to other people’s property. A Comprehensive Policy provides the same type of coverage as a Third Party Only Policy, but will also protect you against loss of your motorcycle due to theft, or if you were to be involved in an accident, or due to a natural disaster. Following IRDAI’S 2019 Unbundling, the Indian Insurance Yearly report stated that Own Damage Policies (motor accident insurance) have been separated from Third Party Only Policies giving riders much more modular control over their own insurance policies much like selecting your software subscription levels. If your bike has substantial resale value, it may be worth the effort to upgrade to full coverage at renewal time by spending just a few minutes comparing rates.

Add-Ons Are Modular — Treat Them as Feature Toggles

Today, the add-ons you have for your bike insurance operate similarly to app permission toggles to enable you to have what you require (enabled) and not what you do not (disabled).

Some examples of bike insurance add-ons are:

– Zero Depreciation Cover: This cover allows you to claim 100% of your insured value on a claim without considering the depreciated value of your motorcycle. Most commonly found on motorcycles that are under 3 years old.

– Engine & Electrical Protection: This coverage is critical for owners of electric motorcycles because of the additional expense of replacing various parts of their motorcycles like the motor controller or battery management systems.

– Roadside Assistance: Roadside assistance is now available in an app-enabled environment. Once you have submitted a request, a mechanic will be dispatched to your location and you may track the location of the mechanic using GPS.

– Return to Invoice: This coverage is only applicable for the first 2 years from the purchase date on your motorcycle.

Review this list on an annual basis. Buying excess coverage means you are paying additional premium to the insurer only, however it does not provide you with increased protection.

NCB is Your Loyalty Score with Your Insurer

No Claim Bonus (NCB) is an algorithmic merit that rewards you for being a low-risk rider. NCB increases annually from 20%-50% discount from your total premiums, based on how long you have been continuously insured. Some insurance policies give you NCB protection so that if you have one claim, you can still protect your NCB discount when a policy is renewed. Verify that the percentage of NCB you received at the time of renewal matches what your records say; if you switched insurers, confirm that your NCB transferred properly. NCB mismatches are documented areas of friction that can cost thousands of dollars in higher premiums.

Use Aggregator Services to Compare Prior to Renewal

The Indian insurtech ecosystem now offers comparison tools for the comparison of premium rates against premium rates from an aggregator site. As a general rule of thumb, it should take a maximum of ten minutes to compare premium rates to see whether they are similar. You may discover differences in your premium, IDV or garage size that may provide considerable savings. It is also important to verify that you have checked with the insurer the claim settlement ratio that is published each year by the IRDAI. The claim settlement ratio serves as the uptime SLA for the claims process. Additionally, do not mistakenly renew your coverage automatically without conducting a quick check of the marketplace.

IDV Is Your Bike’s Depreciated Book Value – Get It Right

The Insured Declared Value (IDV) of your bike is its current depreciated book value, and it gets updated every year, based on the make, model, and age of the bike.

Some people make the mistake of declaring their IDV too low; this would limit the amount paid to you in the case of a total loss of the bike. On the other hand, declaring too high of an IDV will only increase your premium, as there is no value to you when it comes to paying claims.

Most digital agencies have a mechanism that produces the IDV the company believes you should be purchasing. Depending on how old you think your bike is, you can search online current resale prices for your model, which will help guide you to a reasonable IDV.

If you declare a reasonable IDV for your motorcycle, you would allow yourself to be compensated fairly in the case of a loss.

Verifying Your Pre-Payment Details Is Similar to Updating Your KYC

Insurance contracts are legally binding. When you renew your policy online, confirm your motorcycle’s registration number, engine number, and chassis number with your registration certificate (RC). In addition, ensure that your mobile number is accurate, as it may delay the triggering of the one-time password required to file a claim. Also, once more, confirm that your nominee(s) are still current and accurate. A small discrepancy can create large problems during a claim.

Third-Party Cover Is Non-Negotiable

The amended Motor Vehicles Act prescribes a fine up to ₹2000 for riding without third-party bike insurance. You can either use the service or choose to have both options. You will also want to ensure that the Policy validity period is currently active before utilizing the service.

Become Fully Digital (Including Document Storage)

When you renew your policy, download the PDF file and save it to a cloud application or save it to your Digi Locker (through the Ministry of Road Transport’s Digi Locker integration, you can legally present these documents at checkpoints, too). For those of you who use digital wallets/apps, keeping a physical paper copy of this document is optional. The most important thing you can do is keep a copy available on your mobile phone (it will be just as important as having your driver’s license).

Run a Post-Renewal QA Check

This process is similar to doing a final review after your renewal process has been completed. Validate that the coverage dates are accurate, that you have the correct amount of additional coverage you requested and confirm that your policy status is currently in “active” status with your insurance provider’s web site/application. As soon as possible after your renewal, you should report any mistakes. It is significantly easier to correct errors immediately following a renewal than at later dates.

Connect the Renewal Process with a Basic Condition of Your Vehicle

Insurance is generally reactive in nature and covers risk or potential mishaps after they have occurred, whereas having an unmaintained motorcycle does create even more of a risk in itself. Use your renewal as a time to review your motorcycle’s tires, brakes, lights, and chain to ensure that they are in proper working condition. Some insurance carriers are considering introducing a type of usage-based insurance at this time. This is like how usage-based insurance works in many developed countries, whereby the information collected from either a GPS dongle or mobile device will determine how much you pay in premiums and therefore reward you for keeping your motorcycle in great condition as well as riding it in a good and safe way.

Explore Multi-Year Coverage/Decreasing the Friction Related to Renewals

The IRD took action when it ruled that all new motorcycles must receive a minimum of five years of third-party coverage. At this time, some insurance companies may also offer you multi-year own-damage coverage, which will lock in the premium amount you are currently paying for your bike insurance renewal coverage for a longer period. By locking in the premium rate for an extended period of time, this can eliminate the chances of unintentional lapses in coverage and help reduce the hassles and burdens of making annual decisions regarding your insurance, similar to how an annual billing cycle is much better than the hassle of having a monthly billing cycle for many subscriptions. If the initial premium cost works for your budget and you can afford to do so, then you should take advantage of this.

To summarize, the overall marketplace of insurance in India is rapidly evolving to a more electronic and digital experience through the continual development of paperless, mobile-first, and AI-driven products. Many of these products are currently being built and include video claims settlement, immediate policy issuance, and dynamic pricing. Maintaining your insurance coverage and compliance for accident-free operation on the roadway is now much easier to do than in the past and will take only a short amount of time to complete once you are done with the digital form(s). Hence, potentially saving you time and money will protect your belongings while operating your motorcycle on the roadway legally.

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With the advancement in everyday life through the use of electronic devices, there is no reason that your insurance coverage can’t be part of that evolution.