Tim Cook addresses retirement rumours as Apple nears 50 years: Here's what he said

Apple CEO Tim Cook has dismissed retirement speculation, saying he still cannot imagine a life away from the company. The comments came during a recent interview with Good Morning America, where Cook was asked directly about reports suggesting he could step down soon. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: 8 BIG changes to expect in 2026

What Tim Cook said

During the interview, Cook described the retirement talk as a rumour and said he still enjoys what he does. He said he has been with Apple for 28 years and has loved every day since joining the company. Cook also said the people he works with bring out the best in him, and added that he cannot imagine life without Apple. The interview took place during his visit to Wadleigh Secondary School in Harlem, New York. Also Read: How MacBook Neo is making Windows laptop makers feel jittery

Cook was there as part of Apple’s partnership with Save The Music, a programme focused on expanding music education. During the visit, he spoke about students using Apple products for music production and said the initiative would expand further next year, reaching more schools and students.

Why the rumours started

The comments come months after the Financial Times reported that Apple’s board was stepping up succession planning and preparing for Cook to step down as early as 2026. That report added to broader discussion around who could eventually take over from him.

That conversation picked up further after changes in Apple’s leadership team. Bloomberg had earlier reported that longtime Apple executive Jeff Williams was leaving, which left the company without a clear second-in-command. Bloomberg also reported later that hardware chief John Ternus had been given a bigger role, including oversight of Apple’s design team, which strengthened views that he could be a leading internal candidate in the future.

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Cook also spoke about Apple at 50

During the same interview, Cook reflected on Apple’s upcoming 50th anniversary and mentioned some of the company’s bigger milestones over the years, including the iPhone, music products, creative tools, and health features on the Apple Watch. He also spoke about AI and privacy, saying technology depends on how it is used and stressing Apple’s focus on processing as much as possible on-device.