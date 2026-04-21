Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer launched: Check price, features, more

Dyson has launched a new lightweight and travel-friendly hairdryer — the Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer. It is said to be the compact version of its flagship variant. This one is clearly built for those who are always on the move. The new Supersonic Travel focuses on portability, while still trying to keep the performance that Dyson is known for. Also Read: Dyson launches new handheld fan! You can wear, carry, or even place it anywhere

So what exactly is different here? Have a look. Also Read: Best vacuum cleaner under Rs 30000 in India 2026 with strong suction and smart features

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer: What does it offer

The Dyson Supersonic Travel is essentially a smaller and lighter version of the original Supersonic hair dryer. It is said to be around 32 percent smaller and 25 percent lighter, weighing close to 330 grams. This makes it easier to carry in a gym bag or suitcase without adding much bulk. The design also supports existing attachments, which means if you already use a Dyson hair dryer, you don’t have to start from scratch.

Even though it is smaller, the company claims that the drying experience remains similar to the full-sized version. You get three heat settings and two speed modes, so there’s enough flexibility depending on your hair type or styling needs. The airflow is rated at 11.6 litres per second, which is in line with what you’d expect from a premium hair dryer. One practical addition is global voltage support (100–240V), which means you can use it across different countries without worrying about converters.

It also uses the company’s Air Multiplier technology along with a high-speed motor that can go up to 110,000rpm. You also get a styling concentrator attachment for more controlled styling when needed.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer price and availability

The Dyson Supersonic Travel has been launched in select global markets at $299.99 (around Rs 28,000). As of now, there is no confirmation about its availability and price in India. However, Dyson is expected to share more details soon.