Sennheiser HD 480 Pro headphones arrive in India with 38mm driver and high accuracy audio output

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of headphones for professional work – the HD 480 Pro with power-packed features and enhancements. The headphones are launched with an aim to target users who need accurate sound for professional work. These HD 480 Pro is built for tasks, including recording, monitoring, and mixing, involved consistent audio output. The headphones are comfortable during long sessions. Also Read: Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones Launched In India; Priced At Rs 54,990 - Watch Video

Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Price in India and Availability

Sennheiser HD 480 Pro is priced at Rs 43,999 in India. Besides this, the company has also introduced a Plus variant, which costs Rs 47,999. Both models are available via the company’s official platform and authorized retail partners.

The standard version, the HD 480 Pro comes with a carrying bag, whereas, the Plus variant is launched with a travel case and extra accessories.

Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Specifications

The newly launched Sennheiser HD 480 Pro comes with a closed-back design, which helps in blocking outside noise. The design of the headphones is useful for studio environments where sound accuracy plays an important part. The cable present in these headphones is detachable and can be connected from either side, allowing buyers to have flexibility for different setups.

For better accessibility, the company has included earcups that are designed for comfort. Furthermore, there is also Braille markings on the earcups. The pressure on the headband structure spreads evenly, and hence, it is suitable for long hours of use. The design also adapts to different head shapes for a stable fit.

The HD 480 Pro is equipped with a 38mm dynamic driver. It supports a wide frequency range from 3 Hz to 28700 Hz. The headphones offer a sensitivity of up to 107 dB and a maximum sound level of 130 dB. The impedance is rated at 130 ohms, which makes it suitable for professional audio equipment.

Additionally, the headphones also maintains low distortion levels, and helps in clear sound output.

The headphones contain a coiled cable part close to the earcup. This will minimize noise produced by the movement of cables. It also enhances the stability of signals in use. Even the users with glasses can comfortably use the ear cushions.

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Each version has a set of earpads and a 3 metre coil cable. These characteristics enable the headphones to be used in studios. It is concerned with usability, comfort and uniform performance.