iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro India pricing: Which model should you buy in 2026?

After recently launching iPhone 17e globally, Apple is set to launch its next flagship series – the iPhone 18. The series is set to hit the global market in September 2026. Nevertheless, leaks and rumors have already started giving us fair insights into what the tech giant might offer in the iPhone 18 lineup. Among the anticipated devices, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to bring significant improvements and upgrades in camera, processor, display, and storage. Tech enthusiasts are already keeping a close eye on these upcoming features. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro price and camera upgrades revealed, AirPods Max 2 features

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max

Display

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch panel. Both displays are rumoured to support a 120Hz refresh rate, and hence it will deliver smooth scrolling and gaming experiences. The peak brightness of the display is expected to reach 3,000 nits. This ensures clear visibility even in bright sunlight. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: AI, camera, and design secrets revealed

Camera

Now comes the camera department, which is one of the most aspects in iPhones. Both, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Po Max are expected to be equipped with the 48MP primary camera, a 48MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, both the devices might get a 24MP front-facing camera. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max launch expected in 2026 with A20 Pro chip, bigger battery and camera upgrades

If this happens, then it suggests that Apple is continuing to focus on photography and videography. The features cater to content creators and casual users alike.

Processor, Performance, and Storage

Under the hood, both the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset. Coupled with 12GB of RAM, the devices should deliver fast and efficient performance. Storage options may go up to 1TB, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

While battery capacities are not yet confirmed, the Pro Max model is expected to feature a larger battery compared to the Pro, which could mean longer usage on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability in India

Rumours suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around Rs 1,34,900 in India, while the Pro Max may begin at Rs 1,54,900. These prices reflect potential industry-wide increases in memory and storage costs, although Apple’s supply chain management may help absorb some of the impact. Consumers will be watching closely when the official prices are announced.

Additional Apple Reports

Recent reports indicate that AppleCare One could launch in Europe, offering coverage for multiple devices at $20 per month. WWDC 2026 is scheduled for June 8 to June 12, and new updates for iOS and Apple accessories like AirPods Max 2 could also be announced during the event.