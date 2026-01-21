App Store, Apple TV, and iCloud hit by unexpected outage: What you need to know before using your devices

Apple users woke up to facing disruptions across multiple services, affecting access to the App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple TV. Users worldwide, including India are facing issues in accessing multiple Apple apps on their devices, reporting difficulties in downloading apps. In addition, purchasing and streaming content is also getting difficult. The outage is impacting both entertainment and productivity platforms.

Apple Services Affected by Outage

As per Apple’s System Status page, the outage started at 6:48PM ET (5:18 AM IST). The App Store and iTunes Store were the first to showcase issues. However, Apple TV also started showing signs of intermittent problems, including Apple TV Channels. Users worldwide are struggling to load subscribed channels or stream their favorite shows.

Outage Expansion

The outage expansion hit Apple services at 8:18PM ET and 6:45 AM IST which includes additional services including, iWork for iCloud, Xcode Cloud, and Apple Maps Traffic. It indicates that the disruption affected productivity tools along with developer workflows. Additionally, it is also affecting navigation services and not just entertainment and app downloads.

Users Impacted in India

For Indian users, the Apple outage means they will be unable to download or update their apps along with having limited access to iCloud documents. They could also face difficulties with streaming Apple TV services too. If you are a developer, then you face delays in building and testing on Xcode Cloud. While the tech giant has not yet disclosed the cause of the outage, but the disruption showcases it is impacting several Apple services in India.

What Users Should Do

Apple said in its statement that the issue is intermittent, and hence, some users might still access services, while others encounter errors. The brand is planning to reduce problem quietly and updating its System Status page rather than issuing formal statements.