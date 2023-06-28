Amazon has announced the dates for the Prime Day sale 2023. Amazon Prime Day sale this year will begin on July 15 at 12 AM and end on July 16 at 11:59 PM. Also Read - Amazon Prime Gaming free games for May 2023 announced: Check list here

Unlike other Amazon sales, this sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. The sale will have 45,000+ new product launches from over 400+ top Indian and global brands. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Best postpaid plans under Rs 1000 with OTT benefits

Some of the brands participating in the sale include OnePlus, iQOO, Realme Narzo, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, and Dabur. There will be 2,000+ new product launches from small and medium businesses. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Top postpaid plans under Rs 500 with best OTT benefits

Additionally, Prime members will get special prices on all flights and 110k hotels, homestays, villas, and more.

Amazon will be offering deals on different tech categories including TVs, Laptops, smartphones, and others. Amazon’s Kindle, Echo devices, and Fire TV devices will also be available at special prices. Smart speakers, smart displays, and select Fire TV products will have up to 55 percent off.

Prime members can utilize card offers from SBI and ICICI Bank during the Prime Day sale. Both banks will be offering 10 percent saving using credit cards and debit cards. EMI options will also be available.

“This Prime Day, customers will enjoy our fastest speeds ever in India. Prime members ordering from 25 cities of India will be able to enjoy same day or the very next day delivery of their orders and Prime members shopping from most tier II cities will have their Prime Day delivery within 24 to 48 hours. Prime members across the country can discover joy by exploring great deals, new launches, savings and blockbuster entertainment. Through Prime Day, our intent is to amplify the value and convenience that Prime membership offers to its members and help them derive maximum joy out of it, while also empowering small and medium businesses across the country,” said Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India.

Those who still don’t have an Amazon Prime membership can get it for Rs 1,499/year or Rs 299 for one month. The subscription allows users to consume entertainment on the Prime Video app and gets them free same-day or next-day delivery.

Amazon recently launched the ‘Prime Lite’ membership for Rs 999. It gets uses free two-day delivery, unlimited Prime video streaming on two concurrent devices, and more. You can check the differences between the two here.