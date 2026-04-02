5 top OTT releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar to watch

The weekend came early this time with Good Friday off in India. If you are planning to chill at home, then binge-watching is one of the key things to make the weekend memorable. This week, OTT releases are set to get new additions from web series, movies, and comedies. Also Read: O'Romeo streaming now on Prime Video, but there is a catch!

Check out the latest top 5 OTT releases of this week on the key platforms – Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Amazon Prime. Also Read: IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch online; Check Vi, Airtel, Jio plans

Top OTT releases this week

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 – Netflix

The courtroom comedy is back, and this time too, it sticks to what worked earlier. Ravi Kishan returns as VD Tyagi, bringing the same sharp humour. Nidhi Bisht and Naila Grewal are also back, while new additions like Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav bring a fresh mix to the story. Also Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT release: You can watch Ranveer Singh’s film online and here’s how

If you watched the first season in 2024, you already know the vibe — light, slightly chaotic, and easy to follow. Season 2 looks set to continue with more quirky cases and everyday courtroom drama.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos – Netflix

This one leans more towards quirky comedy than a serious spy film. Directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, the film has Vir Das in the lead, along with Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, and Sharib Hashmi.

The film has received mixed reactions so far, but it still has its moments if you enjoy light, slightly offbeat humour. Also, there are cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan, which add a bit of surprise value.

Sitaare Zameen Par – SonyLiv

Headlined by Aamir Khan, this one takes a more emotional route. It’s being seen as a spiritual follow-up to Taare Zameen Par, but with a different story. The focus here is on relationships, growth, and second chances. If you’re looking for something slower and more meaningful, this could be worth your time.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen – Netflix

This one is more of a slow-burning thriller. The story builds up around a wedding, but things don’t stay normal for long. As the lead character starts noticing strange and unsettling events, the tension keeps growing. The story plays with the idea of whether something supernatural is happening or if it’s all tied to hidden secrets.

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Vadh 2 – Netflix

Vadh 2 continues the story from the first film, but shifts the setting to a prison backdrop. Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta return, and the tone remains serious. It was originally released in theatres earlier this year and is now arriving on streaming.