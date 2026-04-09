O’Romeo OTT Release: When and where to watch online

After a theatrical run earlier this year, O’Romeo is now heading to OTT. The film, which was released around Valentine’s Day, had a mixed response in cinemas, but is now getting a second chance with a wider audience online. If you skipped it in theatres or were waiting for a home watch, here’s where and when you can stream it. Also Read: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle now on OTT: Where to watch it online

Where to watch O’Romeo online

The film is currently available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. For those who don’t want to rent it separately, there’s a simpler option, which will be available for all Prime subscribers from April 10, which can be a good weekend watch for you. So, depending on how urgently you want to watch it, you can either rent it now or wait a bit and stream it as part of your subscription. Also Read: Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord now streaming online: Where to watch, story, cast

What is it about?

O’Romeo is set in 1990s Mumbai, and at its core, it’s a love story — but not a simple one. It mixes romance with crime, obsession, and power. Also Read: 5 top OTT releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar to watch

The story follows Ustara, who falls deeply in love with Afsha. What starts as affection slowly turns into something more intense, pulling him into a dangerous world. Things shift quickly when he is asked to carry out a series of killings, including targeting a powerful don.

From there, the film moves between love, revenge, and the consequences of going too far.

O’Romeo cast and performances

The film casts several popular actors such as Shahid Kapoor plays Ustara, Triptii Dimri appears as Afsha, and Nana Patekar takes on a key supporting role. Moreover, the supporting cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and others, adding to the film’s layered storytelling.

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Who should watch it? If you like stories that mix romance with crime drama, O’Romeo fits that space. It’s not a light watch, and the tone stays serious for most parts.