Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

Amazon recently introduced the Amazon Prime Lite subscription plan in India. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription is a watered-down version of the standard Amazon Prime subscription. It costs a lot less to the subscribers compared to the standard Amazon Prime subscription. However, the plan does come with some caveats. Unlike the standard Amazon Prime subscription, the newly introduced Amazon Prime subscription does not offer the bouquet of services including Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, top offers, specs

For the unversed, Amazon had first started testing the Amazon Prime Lite subscription plans in India back in January this year. However, at the time, the subscription tier was available to a limited set of users. Now, months later, the company has rolled out the Amazon Prime Lite subscription plan to all the interested people in the country. Also Read - Amazon's cheaper Prime Lite membership now available in India

In case you are unsure if you should opt for the standard Amazon Prime subscription plan or the Amazon Prime Lite subscription plan, we have a guide that will help you pick the right subscription plan for you. Also Read - Amazon Web Services back after major outage: Check details

Amazon Prime subscription vs Amazon Prime Lite subscription

Price:

The standard Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 1,499. On the contrary, the Amazon Prime Lite subscription plan costs Rs 999 in India.

Benefits:

Coming to the benefits, the standard Amazon Prime subscription offers the following benefits:

— One-day delivery, two-day delivery, scheduled delivery and same-day delivery options.

— Morning delivery to eligible addresses at Rs 50 per item.

— Free standard delivery without any minimum value being required for the order.

— Five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

— Prime Reading benefits, which includes ability to borrow eBooks, comics, and more from the Prime Reading catalog, and ability to read the borrowed books and comics on Kindle E-reader or the free Kindle reading apps for Android, iOS, PC, and macOS.

— Amazon Music benefits, which includes access to unlimited, ad-free access to playlists, stations, and millions of songs and albums.

— Amazon Prime Video benefits, which includes access to unlimited ad-free video streaming of the latest movies, award-winning Amazon originals, live sports and TV shows from India and around the world.

— Other benefits include early access to lightning deals, no-cost EMI option and free in-game content.

On the other hand, the Amazon Prime Lite subscription offers the following benefits:

— Free two-day delivery, and standard delivery.

— Morning delivery to eligible addresses at Rs 175 per item.

— Free standard delivery.

— Five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

— Early access to lightning deals.

— Amazon Prime Video benefits, which includes unlimited video streaming of the latest movies, award-winning Amazon originals, Live sports and TV shows from India and around the world across two devices in HD quality with ads.

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you pick?

The answer to this question depends solely on what you are looking for. If you plan to use your Amazon Prime subscription only for shopping on Amazon.in, then the Amazon Prime Lite subscription is the right choice for you. However, if you also want unlimited access to the company’s extensive music, movies and TV shows catalogue and books, then a premium of Rs 500 with the standard Amazon Prime subscription isn’t too much to pay.