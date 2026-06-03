Amazon Music Unlimited is now available in India: What is it? Who can use? ALL details here

Amazon has launched a new subscription tier for its music streaming service in India, called Amazon Music Unlimited. While the new plan brings features such as ad-free listening, offline downloads and high-quality audio, it also changes what Prime members get with their existing subscription. Also Read: Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket explodes in fireball during pre-launch test

Until now, Prime members could stream music on Amazon Music without paying anything extra. Starting next month, however, Amazon Music for Prime users will include limited ads, unless they upgrade to the new Unlimited plan. Here’s what you need to know. Also Read: Motorola phones redirecting Amazon app users through affiliate links: What is happening

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Music Unlimited is now the company’s premium music streaming offering in India. It gives you access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts, along with features that were previously available to Prime members. These include offline downloads, HD and Ultra HD audio quality, Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support. Also Read: Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio launched in India with smarter audio: Check price here

The biggest advantage, though, is ad-free listening.

So if you’re someone who spends hours listening to playlists, podcasts or albums every day, this is the plan Amazon wants you to move to.

Amazon Music Unlimited price in India

The pricing depends on whether you’re already an Amazon Prime member.

Prime subscribers can get Amazon Music Unlimited for Rs 99 per month, while non-Prime users will have to pay Rs 199 per month.

There’s a free trial too.

Amazon is offering a six-month free trial for Prime members. Non-Prime users can try the service free for three months before the subscription kicks in.

What changes for Prime users?

Prime members will continue to get access to Amazon Music as part of their membership, but the experience won’t be exactly the same as before. From next month, Amazon Music for Prime users will include limited advertisements. Features such as offline downloads, HD audio, Ultra HD audio, Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos will move behind the Amazon Music Unlimited paywall.

In short, Prime users will still get access to the music catalogue, but some of the premium features will now require a separate subscription.

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Free version coming?

Amazon has also confirmed that Amazon Music Free will launch in India soon. As the name suggests, it will be a free version of the service supported by advertisements. You will get access to the music catalogue without paying, although some features will be restricted. This puts Amazon’s music service in line with what platforms like Spotify already offer through their free and premium plans.

Check all plans and benefits here: