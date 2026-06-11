Amazon listing reveals FIRST look at OnePlus N series smartphone ahead of launch

OnePlus’ rumoured N series smartphone may have just taken one step closer to launch. Just a few days after reports suggested that OnePlus is working on a brand-new N series for India, the upcoming device has now been spotted on Amazon India. While the listing does not reveal the phone’s specifications or official name, it does give us our first glimpse at the design and possible colour options. Also Read: OnePlus may launch its MOST affordable smartphone series in India; A lower price than Nord CE 6 Lite

Interestingly, OnePlus has not made any official announcement about the N series yet. However, the Amazon appearance adds more credibility to recent leaks that hinted at a new affordable smartphone lineup from the company. Also Read: 007 First Light was just the beginning, future James Bond games coming under Amazon Games

Amazon listing reveals partial design

The Amazon teaser does not show the entire phone. Instead, it only reveals the side profile of the upcoming device. From the image, the smartphone appears to feature the usual power button and volume controls positioned on the side frame. There are no major design surprises visible at the moment, but it does suggest that the device is nearing its launch. Also Read: Amazon Music Unlimited is now available in India: What is it? Who can use? ALL details here

The teaser also hints at two colour options. Based on the images currently visible, the phone could arrive in Sea Green and Light Green shades. Whether these are the final marketing names remains unclear.

A new affordable OnePlus phone?

The latest development follows a recent leak from tipster Yogesh Brar, who claimed that OnePlus is preparing to introduce the N series in India.

The new lineup is expected to sit below the Nord CE series and target buyers looking for a more affordable OnePlus smartphone. Earlier reports suggested that some models in the N series could be priced under Rs 20,000. If that happens, the N series would become one of the most affordable smartphone ranges from OnePlus in India and could directly compete with devices from Redmi, Realme, Poco, Motorola and iQOO in the budget segment.

Specifications remain a mystery

Apart from the Amazon teaser and previous pricing rumours, there is very little information available about the device right now. Details regarding the processor, display, cameras, battery capacity and charging speeds are still under wraps. OnePlus has also not shared any launch date yet.

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For now, all eyes are on the company to see whether the N series officially arrives next month as previous leaks have suggested. Until then, the Amazon listing gives us a small but interesting preview of what could be OnePlus’ next budget-focused smartphone lineup.