Adobe brings Firefly AI Assistant to Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator and more: Here’s what it can do

Adobe has announced a major expansion of its Firefly AI Assistant, bringing the tool directly into some of its most-used creative apps. Instead of switching between different tools or manually completing repetitive tasks, users will now be able to ask the AI Assistant to handle many of those jobs from inside the app itself. Also Read: What is Cursor? The AI coding tool SpaceX is spending $60 billion on

The update covers Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, InDesign and Frame.io. Adobe has also expanded Firefly itself with new AI-powered features aimed at helping creators work on larger projects while keeping everything organised. Also Read: Meet Varya AI, India’s new video generation model that can create stories from prompts

Firefly AI now works inside Adobe apps

The biggest change is that Firefly AI Assistant is now available as a sidebar inside Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps. Previously, users could access AI-powered features, but there wasn’t a dedicated interface that allowed them to interact with the assistant directly inside Photoshop, Premiere or Illustrator. Also Read: Anthropic shuts down Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 days after launch: Here’s why

With this update, users can simply describe what they want to do instead of carrying out every step manually.

For example, Photoshop users can ask the assistant to replace backgrounds, resize multiple images for different platforms or apply edits across an entire project. In Premiere Pro, the assistant can organise footage, rename clips, identify interview questions, place markers on the timeline and even prepare a rough first cut of a video.

Illustrator users can automate tasks such as generating multiple versions of artwork from spreadsheet data or checking files for possible printing issues before exporting them. InDesign also gets similar capabilities, allowing users to update layouts with new branding across multiple pages at once. Frame.io is also part of the public beta rollout.

Adobe says the goal is not to replace creative work but to reduce the amount of time spent on repetitive editing and organisation.

Firefly gets new creative tools

Adobe has also updated Firefly with several new AI features.

One of the additions is Elements, which lets users save AI-generated characters, objects and locations so they can be reused later. This helps maintain consistency across campaigns, stories and larger creative projects.

Users can also organise related AI-generated assets into projects, making it easier to return to previous work without searching through different files.

Firefly AI Assistant can now help create complete brand identities by carrying logos, colours and styling across different pieces of content. It can also generate rough video edits from multiple clips and even turn storyboards into videos.

Adobe is also previewing a redesigned Firefly creative studio that brings ideation, content creation and production together in one place. This version is currently available through a private beta waitlist.

AI tools expand beyond Adobe

Adobe is also bringing its creative AI tools beyond its own apps. The company announced integrations with ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic Claude, while support for Google Gemini and Slack is also on the way.

This means users will be able to access Adobe’s creative capabilities without necessarily opening a Creative Cloud application.

The company also shared findings from a survey of more than 16,000 creators worldwide. According to Adobe, 75% of respondents said AI has become an important part of their creative workflow. At the same time, 85% said the final creative decision should always remain with the person using the tools.

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The new Firefly AI Assistant inside Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, InDesign and Frame.io is rolling out as a public beta starting now, while the updated Firefly creative studio is currently available through a private beta program.