Aadhaar mistakes that can block your bank account: How to fix them

UIDAI Aadhaar is now linked to almost every bank account. Whether it’s KYC, opening a new account, or even basic verification, banks rely on it a lot. Because of this, even small mistakes in your Aadhaar details can start causing problems. Also Read: Aadhaar Card download without registered Mobile number? You can get it THIS way

In many cases, people don’t even realise something is wrong until transactions stop working or the account gets restricted for a while. This usually happens when the bank tries to match your Aadhaar details with its own records and something doesn’t line up. Also Read: UAN activation now only on UMANG app: Here’s how to do it

Name issues are more common than you think

This is where most people get stuck. The name on your Aadhaar should be exactly the same as the one in your bank records. Also Read: Aadhaar update 2026: Update your 10-year-old Aadhaar online for free before the 14 June deadline

Even small details can create problems. It could be something as simple as a missing surname, a slight spelling change, or using initials instead of your full name. Once there’s a mismatch, the system picks it up, and things like transfers or updates may not go through for some time.

Date of birth can also create problems

A lot of people don’t pay attention to this, but it can cause issues during verification.

If your date of birth doesn’t match across documents, the KYC process may not go through either. In some cases, the account may get restricted until the details are fixed.

Mobile number matters more than you think

Your Aadhaar-linked mobile number is used for OTPs. If that number is old or not active anymore, you won’t receive verification messages.

That makes it difficult to complete even basic things like logging in or confirming a transaction. It’s a small detail, but it can block access completely.

Why banks react this way

From the bank’s side, it’s a simple check. If details don’t match, the system treats it as a risk and puts a hold until everything is verified again.

It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a serious problem, but until the details match, the system won’t let things move ahead.

Fixing it is not complicated

If you notice any mistake, it’s better to fix it early. Some updates can be done online through the Aadhaar portal.

For changes like name or date of birth, you’ll need to visit an Aadhaar centre with documents. Mobile number updates also need a visit since they require verification.

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What you should do

If your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account, just check your details once. Make sure everything matches exactly. Most problems start from small differences that are easy to ignore. Getting these fixed early helps avoid unnecessary issues later on.