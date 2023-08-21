5G in Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working on strengthening network connectivity at its metro stations by bringing 5G connectivity to all the underground metro stations that are a part of Delhi Metro. As of now, Delhi Metro includes a total of 69 underground metro stations. Out of these, the organisation has already upgraded 29 underground metro stations to provide 5G connectivity. Now, DMRC is working on upgrading the remaining 40 underground metro stations with the equipment to provide 5G connectivity to the commuters.

According to a report by The Economic Times Tech, out of Delhi Metro’s 390.1Km-long network, roughly 102.4Km-long stretch lies underground with the Yellow Line having the maximum number of underground metro stations followed by Pink Line, Magenta Line and Violet Line. To ensure connectivity at all underground metro stations, DMRC is working with telecom service providers such as Bharti Enterprises’ Airtel, RIL’s Jio and Vodafone Idea or Vi, to help in installing cables and other infrastructure to make 5G network available to the commuters.

The report says that the groundwork of laying cables and installing equipment throughout the length of the underground tunnels and metro stations is expected to be completed within next four to five months. The organisation is using telecom equipment such as in-building solutions or IBS at the underground metro stations to provide 5G connectivity and small cells or repeaters to help boost the signal strength and coverage in an area of around 100 metres.

A DMRC official told the publication that the process of installing telecom infrastructure to provide 5G connectivity at underground metro stations is particularly challenging as the upgradation work can be carried out only at night to ensure that metro services aren’t affected.

5G connectivity in India

It is worth noting Jio and Airtel having been actively strengthening the availability of their 5G network in India ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally announced the service in October 2022. Both the telecom operators recently announced that they have completed the first phase of roll out of 5G connectivity in India. While Jio has promised to provide pan-India 5G connectivity by the end of 2023, Airtel has set March 2024 deadline for the same. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, is yet to begin rolling out its 5G services in India. This means that while Airtel and Jio subscribers will soon be able to access high-speed 5G connectivity throughout the length and breadth of Delhi Metro, Vi users will have to wait a little longer for the service to become available.