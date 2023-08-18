Realme is all set to launch a couple of new products at an event scheduled for August 23 in India. The company will take wraps off two new Realme 11 smartphones and a wearable product in the Buds Air lineup. Let’s take a look at the full details of these devices.

Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G

Realme will launch two new smartphones in India. The Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G will be budget-centric devices coming with a new design. Both phones will likely feature a circular camera island on the back. The Realme 11 5G was recently launched in a global market and is expected to have similar specs in India.

If that’s to be believed, expect the Realme 11 5G to feature a large 6.72-inch punch-hole display. It will likely have an IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen may have 550 nits of typical brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device may sport a dual-rear camera system with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It may come with a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The global version supports 1080p videos at 30fps. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. Now, this is a new budget-range octa-core chipset.

Expect the smartphone to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.3 internal storage. The global model packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The India model may also feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner similar to the global model.

As for the Realme 11x 5G, the smartphone’s design could be similar to the Realme 11 5G but may differ in terms of specs. Both phones are expected to launch under Rs 20,000 segment in India.

The Realme 11 Pro series launched earlier this year is priced above Rs 20,000.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro will come as a premium pair of TWS earbuds from Realme. The earbuds are confirmed to come with 11mm bass drivers and 6mm micro-planar tweeters. Realme will be offering support for 360-degree spatial audio and Hi-Res audio on the earbuds. The earbuds will also have an LDAC codec offering better sound reproduction. The earbuds may also come with features like ANC, low latency, and long battery life.

Realme launched these earbuds in China earlier priced at roughly Rs 5,700. That said, expect a similar price in India.