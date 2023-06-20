Soon you will be able to use your smartphones to travel in Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working on a new ticketing mechanism for commuters. This new mechanism will make it easier for travelers to pay for their tickets during their commute. As of now, passengers can either use a token or a smart card for purchasing tickets and traveling via Delhi Metro. Now, the organisation is working on a new method that will entail commuters scanning a QR code using their smartphones for paying for their travels. Also Read - Global smartphone shipments see 15.4 percent fall from the previous year

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Delhi Metro is in the final stages of rolling out QR-code based ticketing system. This new system will enable commuters to enter and exit the Metro station using their smartphones, thereby removing the need to purchase or recharge tokens and smart cards.

How will the new ticketing system work?

The new system, as per the report, will be based on the Delhi Metro Rail app. A QR code will be generated in the app, which the commuters can use to make payment for their journey. Commuters will be provided various mode to complete the payment.

Once the payment is done, they will have to place their smartphones in front of the QR code scanners at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at a metro station, which will then grant them access to the metro station.

When will the new system be available to commuters?

At the moment, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is carrying out trials for using the technique. The app that the mechanism will use, that is the Delhi Metro Rail app, has already been developed and is ready use.

As per the report, at the moment, DMRC is carrying out internal tests so that all the bugs are ironed out before the final roll out.

DMRC plans to introduce this technique by the end of June 2023 once all the issues are ironed out.

What will happen to tokens and smart card?

A DMRC official told the publication that both the tokens and smart cards will be available to the commuters even after the new ticketing mechanism is rolled out. However, the organisation plans to phase out tokens gradually.

It is worth noting that DMRC rolled out QR-code based paper tickets earlier this year in a bid to get commuters accustomed to QR code-based mode of ticketing. The organisation has dedicated at least two entry and exit gates at every metro station to faciltate QR code-based ticketing mechainism.