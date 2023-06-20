Soon you will be able to use your smartphones to travel in Delhi Metro

comscore
News

Delhi Metro will soon let you ditch tokens, smart cards for phones for traveling

News

Delhi Metro is testing a new mechanism wherein commuters will be able to pay for their tickets by scanning QR codes on their phones.

Highlights

  • Delhi Metro is working on a new mechanism for paying for their tickets.
  • This new method will entail users scanning QR codes using their phones.
  • This system is expected to be rolled out widely by the end of June 2023.
delhi-metro-station

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working on a new ticketing mechanism for commuters. This new mechanism will make it easier for travelers to pay for their tickets during their commute. As of now, passengers can either use a token or a smart card for purchasing tickets and traveling via Delhi Metro. Now, the organisation is working on a new method that will entail commuters scanning a QR code using their smartphones for paying for their travels. Also Read - Global smartphone shipments see 15.4 percent fall from the previous year

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Delhi Metro is in the final stages of rolling out QR-code based ticketing system. This new system will enable commuters to enter and exit the Metro station using their smartphones, thereby removing the need to purchase or recharge tokens and smart cards.

How will the new ticketing system work?

The new system, as per the report, will be based on the Delhi Metro Rail app. A QR code will be generated in the app, which the commuters can use to make payment for their journey. Commuters will be provided various mode to complete the payment.

Once the payment is done, they will have to place their smartphones in front of the QR code scanners at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at a metro station, which will then grant them access to the metro station.

When will the new system be available to commuters?

At the moment, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is carrying out trials for using the technique. The app that the mechanism will use, that is the Delhi Metro Rail app, has already been developed and is ready use.

As per the report, at the moment, DMRC is carrying out internal tests so that all the bugs are ironed out before the final roll out.

DMRC plans to introduce this technique by the end of June 2023 once all the issues are ironed out.

What will happen to tokens and smart card?

A DMRC official told the publication that both the tokens and smart cards will be available to the commuters even after the new ticketing mechanism is rolled out. However, the organisation plans to phase out tokens gradually.

It is worth noting that DMRC rolled out QR-code based paper tickets earlier this year in a bid to get commuters accustomed to QR code-based mode of ticketing. The organisation has dedicated at least two entry and exit gates at every metro station to faciltate QR code-based ticketing mechainism.

  • Published Date: June 20, 2023 7:33 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Soon you will be able to use your smartphones to travel in Delhi Metro

Mobile exports from India to touch record high in 2024 thanks to PLI scheme

Nothing Phone 2 to get transparent, says CEO Carl Pei

Puresight Systems launches Roomba Combo j7+ robot vacuum, mop in India: Check price, specs

Asus launches AIO A5 Series in India: Check details

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Everything Netflix announced at TUDUM 2023 event

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

TECH Talks

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group
Interview With Matt Watts, Chief Technology Evangelist, NetApp

TECH Talks

Interview With Matt Watts, Chief Technology Evangelist, NetApp
How to Assemble TVS Apache in 5 mins - Step-by-Step Guide

TECH Talks

How to Assemble TVS Apache in 5 mins - Step-by-Step Guide
Interview with Jay Vitale, Founder & CEO, Air For Life

TECH Talks

Interview with Jay Vitale, Founder & CEO, Air For Life