Xiaomi 17 series may compete directly with iPhone 17 series at this price: Check latest leak

Xiaomi’s next flagship lineup for India may come at a higher price than before. A recent leak suggests that the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra could cost noticeably more than the previous generation, pushing them further into the premium segment. Also Read: Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 launch date in India announced for February 19: What we know so far?

While Xiaomi has not confirmed launch details yet, tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared expected price for both models in India. The information was posted on X and has since been picked up by multiple reports. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra global price leaked ahead of launch: What to expect

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra price in India (expected)

According to Abhishek Yadav, the standard Xiaomi 17 could launch at around Rs 80,000 in India. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced at approximately Rs 1,25,000. Also Read: Is a 100MP selfie camera coming? Leak points to extreme camera phone

🚨 Xiaomi 17 Series India Pricing 🇮🇳 I’ve heard from a source that the expected pricing could be: 💰 Xiaomi 17 – ₹80,000

💰 Xiaomi 17 Ultra – ₹1,25,000 If this turns out accurate, Xiaomi is positioning the 17 Ultra directly against Galaxy S Ultra & iPhone Pro models in… pic.twitter.com/p6209DPcpL — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 12, 2026

If these figures turn out to be accurate, it would mark a clear increase compared to the Xiaomi 15 series. For reference, the Xiaomi 15 launched at Rs 64,999, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra debuted at Rs 1,09,999.

At the tipped pricing, the Xiaomi 17 would sit close to devices like the iPhone 17, which starts at Rs 82,900, and Samsung’s Galaxy S25, which begins around Rs 80,999. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra would move into the same bracket as the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro models.

Xiaomi 17 series: What to expect

Leaks suggest both the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Ultra model is expected to feature a larger 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard Xiaomi 17 may come with a 6.3-inch OLED screen.

Camera hardware is likely to be a key difference between the two. The Ultra variant is tipped to feature a Leica-branded triple camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP telephoto camera. The standard Xiaomi 17 is also expected to carry Leica-tuned cameras, though with slightly different configurations.

Battery capacity is said to be large on both models. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra could pack a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 17 may feature a 7,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 17 series India launch timeline

As per current reports, the Xiaomi 17 series is expected to launch in India around March. That said, Xiaomi has not shared any official details about the launch date yet. For now, all information is based on leaks and claims from tipsters.