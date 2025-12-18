Xiaomi 17 Ultra To Launch Next Week In China With Leica-Tuned Cameras: What To Expect

Xiaomi is working on expanding its flagship smartphone lineup with an Ultra model. The recently launched Xiaomi 17 lineup is confirmed to get a new member – the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The long-rumoured device is officially in the works as the fourth device in the series, which already includes the standard Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The upcoming Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also confirmed to feature a Leica-branded camera setup. Here’s everything that has been revealed so far. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of January 6 Launch: What To Expect

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Details

The company took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to announce that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will launch in China next week. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the exact launch date. However, leaks suggest that the device could debut between December 22 and December 27. Announcing the Xiaomi 17 Ultra's arrival, the company also announced that they are upgrading their imaging partnership with Leica to a "strategic co-creation model".

According to a recent report, Xiaomi might be planning a launch event for the smartphone on December 26. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra could go live for pre-order in the home country by December 25.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price (Leaked)

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is said to carry a similar price tag as its predecessor Xiaomi 15 Ultra. To recall, the latter launched in China at CNY 6,499 (approx. Rs 83,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design

Xiaomi has not yet revealed the design of the upcoming device. The Ultra model was recently spotted in a real-life image, revealing its rear camera module. According to the leaked image, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a rectangular camera island positioned in the centre of the back panel. It could house quad sensors, one of which could be a periscope telephoto lens.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. For photography, the device could be equipped with a 50MP main rear camera, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 200MP telephoto sensor.