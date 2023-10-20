Vivo X90 Pro gets a price cut: Vivo earlier this year introduced the Vivo X90 Pro in India at a price of Rs 84,999. Now, roughly six months after the launch, the company has announced that it has reduced the price of the phone by Rs 10,000. With this, the Vivo X90 Pro will be available in India at a price of Rs 74,999.

In addition to reducing the price of the phone, Vivo has also announced a bunch of launch offers that will sweeten the deal for the interested buyers. The company announced that buyers will get a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on purchasing the phone. Interested buyers can also buy the phone by opting for a 24-month no-cost EMI option. In addition to this, the company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on Cashify along with a discount of up to 40 discount on Vivo V-Shield Protection Plans with every purchase. These offers will reduce the effective price of the Vivo X90 Pro to Rs 56,999.

As far as availability is concerned, interested buyers will be able to buy the Vivo X90 Pro with the new effective price via Flipkart, Vivo India e-stores and other retail partners starting October 20.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo X90 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 system-on-chip that is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It comes with a 4,870mAh battery that supports 120W dual-celll FlashCharge technology and 50W wireless charging technology. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

Talking about the cameras, the phone has a 32MP camera in the front. At the back, it has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with Sony’s IMX989 sensor and optical image stabalisation (OIS) feature, a 50MP portrait lens with Sony’s IMX 758 sensor and OIS and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Sony’s IMX 663 sensor.

For connectivity, the Vivo X90 Pro has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, GPS and NavIC support. The phone comes in a single Legendary Black colour variant in India.