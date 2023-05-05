Vivo launched the Vivo X90 series in India last month. The series consists of the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, both featuring Zeiss-branded cameras and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Also Read - Vivo X90 series to launch in India today: How to watch live event, what to expect

The series is now up for sale on Flipkart. That said, here’s everything you need to know before buying the new Vivo flagships. Also Read - Vivo X90 series launched in India starting at Rs 59,999

Vivo X90 series first sale: Price, offers, colors

The Vivo X90 is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 63,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Those with ICICI and HDFC Bank cards can get up to Rs5,500 off till May 11. Additionally, there’s Rs 6,000 exchange bonus. The device is available in Asteroid lack and Breeze Blue color options. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, specification and top offers

The Vivo X90 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 84,999 for the lone 12GB + 256GB variant. ICICI and HDFC Bank cardholders will get up to Rs 8,000 off. There’s up to Rs 8,000 exchange bonus on the Pro model. It can be purchased in the Legendary Black color option.

Both models can be purchased on Vivo online store, Flipkart, and other authorized offline stores in the country.

Vivo X90 specifications: What do you get for 60K?

The Vivo X90 comes with a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a glass back with a leather-like texture. It has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200, which is a 4nm chipset. It also comes with Vivo’s V2 imaging chip for enhancing imaging power. Speaking of cameras, the device has a triple-rear camera system.

The setup is led by a 50MP main lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The camera system is co-branded by Zeiss, so expect some finetuning to the pictures.

As for the battery, there’s a 4,810mAh cell inside the phone with 120W fast charging support. It boots on FuntouchOS 13 based on Android 13 OS.

At the price of Rs 60,000, the Vivo X90 appears to be a good option. Some other options in a similar range include the OnePlus 11, iQOO 11, Pixel 7, and others.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications: Pro features?

The Vivo X90 has many things in common with the vanilla Vivo X90. The device has the same display size, same chipset, and the same fast charging support. However, some notable things differ, hence ‘Pro’ in the moniker.

Starting with the display itself, although it has the same size screen as the X90, this features a 2K resolution making the picture sharper.

It has a triple camera system but with some prominent sensors. There’s a 50MP IMX989 main lens, which is a 1-inch type sensor. Then there’s a 50MP portrait mode and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

For security, it has the same under-display fingerprint scanner as the vanilla model. The battery, however, is a tad bit bigger – 4,870mAh.

Some of the competitors in the price range of Vivo X90 Pro are Samsung Galaxy S23, Xiaomi 13 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and others.