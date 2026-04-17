Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE teased ahead of India launch: What to expect

Vivo has started teasing the India launch of its next premium phones – the vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE. It must be noted that both devices have already been introduced in global markets, and now dedicated pages going live in India suggest that the launch is not too far away. Well, the official launch date in India is still unknown, however, some previous leaks have suggested that these vivo phones may arrive on May 7th. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G launched in India with a 9,020mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset

What you can expect from the vivo X300 Ultra and the X300 FE is the camera performance, especially while continuing its partnership with ZEISS. Here is what has been revealed and everything else that you can expect. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra India launch date leaked, X300 FE may debut together

Vivo X300 FE and X300 Ultra design and camera setup

The tech giant has already revealed the design of both phones. The X300 Ultra sticks with a large circular camera module, while the X300 FE goes for a more compact look with a pill-shaped camera island. Both phones are tipped to feature triple rear cameras tuned by ZEISS. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra India launch date leaked, specs hint at big camera upgrade

One interesting addition this year is support for external camera accessories, including a telephoto extender, just like we get with the vivo X300 Pro.

vivo X300 Ultra: What to expect

The Ultra model is clearly the more premium option. Based on the China’s variant, it is expected to be powered by a flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a large 7000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support and 40W wireless charging.

On the camera side, it may feature a 200MP main camera along with a 200MP periscope telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide lens at the back.

vivo X300 FE: A compact option?

Alongside the Ultra, vivo is also bringing the X300 FE, which seems to be a slightly more accessible flagship. It is expected to feature a smaller display, lighter design, and a different camera layout, while still keeping the ZEISS-tuned optics. The FE model may also support external zoom accessories, although at a slightly lower range compared to the Ultra.

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Both phones are expected to launch in India soon, with listings already visible online. They are likely to be available via major platforms like Flipkart and other retail channels. Talking about the price, that is yet to be confirmed for India.