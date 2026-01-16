Vivo X200T India Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Check Expected Price, Specs, And Camera Details Leak

Vivo is all set to bring another premium smartphone in India. Ahead of the official launch, the giant has officially made it official that Vivo X200T is coming to India via a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. In the meantime, a latest leak revealed most of its details, barely leaving anything to guess! Also Read: Vivo V70 Series India Launch Tipped For February: What We Know So Far

From its price, design, and key specifications, almost everything has been revealed by the Vivo X200T. While Vivo hasn’t officially announced the launch date yet, everything points to an India debut happening very soon. If the leaks are accurate, the Vivo X200T is shaping up to be a well-balanced flagship that sits comfortably in the sub-Rs 70,000 segment. Also Read: Vivo X300 Pro Review: A Camera Flagship That Truly Pushes Mobile Photography

Vivo X200T Price In India (leaked)

According to tipster Abhishekh Yadav, the Vivo X200T could start at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The higher-end 12GB + 512GB model is tipped to be priced at Rs 69,999. Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

As for colour options, Vivo may offer the phone in Black and Purple. These details are yet to be confirmed officially, but the pricing puts the X200T right in competition with other premium Android phones in the same bracket.

🇮🇳 Exclusive ✨

Vivo X200T — Complete Specifications and Pricing for the Indian Market. 12GB + 256GB: 💰 ₹59,999

12GB + 512GB: 💰 ₹69,999 Specifications

📲 6.67-inch 1.5K (2800 × 1260) AMOLED display

⬛ MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC

LPDDR5X Ultra RAM

UFS 4.1 storage

🍭 Android…

Vivo X200T Specifications And Features: What We Know

Leaked renders suggest that the Vivo X200T may feature a circular camera module on the back, housing a triple camera setup. Moreover, the X200T is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Vivo X200T is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Vivo is also said to include an advanced vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat during heavy usage. On the software side, the phone is expected to ship with Android 16, along with a promise of five OS updates and seven years of security patches. In terms of battery, leaks point to a large 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging support.

Photography could be another strong area. The Vivo X200T is tipped to feature a Zeiss-branded triple camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, alongside a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. A 32MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls. The phone may also carry IP68 and IP69 ratings, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.