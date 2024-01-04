Vivo on Thursday officially launched the all-new X100 series in India. The series comprises the Vivo X100 Pro and X100, both coming with flagship-grade specifications. Some of the highlights of the series include Zeiss c0-branded cameras, a 1-inch camera sensor, and MediaTek’s Dimensity chipset. Let’s take a look at the India price and specifications of the phones.

Vivo X100 Pro, X100 India price and availability

The Vivo X100 series is a premium smartphone series succeeding the X90 series from last year. The X100 is priced at Rs 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The X100 Pro comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant priced at Rs 89,999.

Those with ICICI Bank cards can get up to 10 percent instant cashback in the offline authorized stores. Offline buyers can also enjoy an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 by using an SBI bank card.

Online buyers can get flat 10 percent off on both non-EMI and EMI payment options with their HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. SBI card holders can enjoy an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000.

The smartphone is already up for pre-booking on the company’s official website. The first sale of the devices begins on January 11.

Vivo X100 Pro, X100 specifications

Vivo X100 series features a 6.78-inch 3D curved display with an FHD+ (2800 x 1260 pixels) resolution and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The 8T LTPO AMOLED screen has up to 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

In terms of cameras, the X100 series has a ZEISS c0-branded camera system. The X100 Pro has a 1-inch type sensor as its main lens. The setup goes by a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch type sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP super-telephoto lens. Both the main and the telephoto lenses get OIS and 100x digital zoom support. The X100 has Vivo’s V3 imaging chip.

The X100, on the other hand, features a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP IMX920 VCS bionic main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP super-telephoto sensor. The main lens has OIS support and 100x digital zoom support. Both devices get 32MP selfie snappers. The X100 gets a V2 imaging chip.

At the helm, the duo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of storage. The X100 Pro packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The X100, on the other hand, houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging.