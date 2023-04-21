comscore
    News

    Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip, and Vivo Pad 2 unveiled: Check price and specs

    Mobiles

    The Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip feature high refresh rate AMOLED panels and a Snapdragon chipset.

    Highlights

    • Vivo launches Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip foldable phones.
    • The new Vivo foldables come powered by a Snapdragon chipset.
    • Vivo also launched the Vivo Pad 2 with a MediaTek chipset.
    Vivo foldables April

    Vivo took wraps off its new foldable phones in China. The mobile phone giant has unveiled the Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip, both will compete with the likes of Galaxy Z Fold/Flip phones and Oppo Find N2/Flip. Alongside, the company has also launched the Vivo Pad 2. Also Read - Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip, and Vivo Pad 2 to launch on April 20

    Vivo X Fold 2 price and specs

    The Vivo X Fold 2 starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs 1,07,300) and comes in Shadow Black, China Red, and Azure Blue colors. Also Read - Vivo X Fold 2 officially showcased ahead of launch in April

    Vivo X Fold 2

    The Vivo X Fold 2 is the company’s second generation of a larger folding phone. It sports an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1916 pixels. The screen has LTPO support that helps in offering a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

    It features a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution.

    The foldable phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

    In terms of optics, it has a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP IMX866 main lens with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The cameras have been co-branded by Zeiss Optics.

    Vivo X Flip price and specs

    The Vivo X Flip is priced starting at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,600) and has Diamond Black, Purple, and Silk Gold colorways.

    Vivo X Flip

    The Vivo X Flip comes with a clamshell foldable design. It sports a 6.74-inch primary AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming support.

    The device has a larger cover screen of 3 inches. It is an AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 682 x 422 pixels resolution.

    It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It has a 50MP + 12MP dual camera setup with OIS support for the main lens. Just like the X Fold 2, the X Flip also gets Zeiss optics.

    It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

    Vivo Pad 2 price and specs

    The Vivo Pad 2 starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 28,600) and comes in Blue, Grey, and Purple colors.

    Vivo Pad 2

    It also comes with a stylus called Pencil 2 priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs 5,900) and a smart touch keyboard priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs 7,100).

    The Vivo Pad 2 sports a 12.1-inch display with a 2800 x 1968 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has  HDR10 certification and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

    It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The storage type here is LPDDR4X and UFS 3.1.

    As for cameras, it has a dual-rear camera system with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP macro lens. For video calls, there’s an 8MP front camera.

    It packs a massive 10,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

    • Published Date: April 21, 2023 11:34 AM IST
    • Updated Date: April 21, 2023 11:38 AM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Twitter legacy verification gone for most

    ChatGPT-related scams on the rise, fake AI chatbot apps surge

    Fujifilm launches INSTAX mini 12 instant camera for under Rs 10,000

    Vodafone Idea launches Rs 368, Rs 369 prepaid plans in India

    Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G now receiving MIUI 14 update

    Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

    Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

    Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

    Tech Updates/Launch

    Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
    Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video
    Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform
    Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search