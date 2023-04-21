Vivo took wraps off its new foldable phones in China. The mobile phone giant has unveiled the Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip, both will compete with the likes of Galaxy Z Fold/Flip phones and Oppo Find N2/Flip. Alongside, the company has also launched the Vivo Pad 2. Also Read - Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip, and Vivo Pad 2 to launch on April 20

Vivo X Fold 2 price and specs

The Vivo X Fold 2 starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs 1,07,300) and comes in Shadow Black, China Red, and Azure Blue colors. Also Read - Vivo X Fold 2 officially showcased ahead of launch in April

The Vivo X Fold 2 is the company’s second generation of a larger folding phone. It sports an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1916 pixels. The screen has LTPO support that helps in offering a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

It features a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution.

The foldable phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In terms of optics, it has a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP IMX866 main lens with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The cameras have been co-branded by Zeiss Optics.

Vivo X Flip price and specs

The Vivo X Flip is priced starting at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,600) and has Diamond Black, Purple, and Silk Gold colorways.

The Vivo X Flip comes with a clamshell foldable design. It sports a 6.74-inch primary AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming support.

The device has a larger cover screen of 3 inches. It is an AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 682 x 422 pixels resolution.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It has a 50MP + 12MP dual camera setup with OIS support for the main lens. Just like the X Fold 2, the X Flip also gets Zeiss optics.

It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Pad 2 price and specs

The Vivo Pad 2 starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 28,600) and comes in Blue, Grey, and Purple colors.

It also comes with a stylus called Pencil 2 priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs 5,900) and a smart touch keyboard priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs 7,100).

The Vivo Pad 2 sports a 12.1-inch display with a 2800 x 1968 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has HDR10 certification and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The storage type here is LPDDR4X and UFS 3.1.

As for cameras, it has a dual-rear camera system with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP macro lens. For video calls, there’s an 8MP front camera.

It packs a massive 10,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.