comscore Vivo X Fold 2 to feature a tweaked rear design: All details here.
    Vivo X Fold 2 officially showcased ahead of launch in April

    Vivo X Fold 2 will feature ZEISS-branded cameras and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

    • Vivo will take wraps off the X Fold 2 next month.
    • Vivo X Fold 2 will come with ZEISS-branded cameras.
    • Vivo X Fold 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
    Vivo X Fold 2 34

    The Vivo X Fold 2 has been a part of the rumor mill for a while. Now, the company has finally confirmed the upcoming foldable phone’s presence. The device was showcased at the 2023 Boao Forum revealing its design and color. Also Read - Vivo V27 is now available for pre-orders: Price, offers and more

    Vivo X Fold 2 design revealed, key specs

    The Vivo X Fold 2 will feature a different design on the back. As per an image from Boao Forum, the X Fold 2 will have a circular camera module. However, unlike the original X Fold, this X Fold 2 doesn’t have a rectangular camera island. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro 5G to go on sale in India tonight on Flipkart: Price, availability and more

    The smartphone is confirmed to come with ZEISS optics and a ring-shaped LED flash module beside the triple camera system. It is worth noting that the predecessor had a quad-camera system. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro Review: A reliable colour-changing partner

    Other than this, we get to see the outer display that appears to be curved from the sides. The X Fold 2 has a vibrant Red shade similar to the Vivo X90 Pro, its flagship handset.

    Previously, we learned that the second generation X Fold will come with a 2K resolution primary display. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refers rate.

    Rumors are rife that both the primary (inner display) as well as the secondary (outer display) will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be an ultrasonic sensor.

    The rear setup of the phone is said to comprise a 50MP Sony IMX866 main lens, a 12MP IMX663 ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP IMX663 telephoto lens. The main lens is expected to feature OIS (Optical Image Sensor).

    At the helm, the device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, as per AnTuTu.

    In terms of battery, it is anticipated to pack a 4,800mAh cell with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

    Vivo is expected to launch the X Fold 2 in April. There’s no information as to the pricing of the device, but since there’s only a day left for April to begin, we won’t have to wait for too long to learn more details.

    • Published Date: March 30, 2023 12:36 PM IST
