The Vivo X Fold 2 has been a part of the rumor mill for a while. Now, the company has finally confirmed the upcoming foldable phone's presence. The device was showcased at the 2023 Boao Forum revealing its design and color.

Vivo X Fold 2 design revealed, key specs

The Vivo X Fold 2 will feature a different design on the back. As per an image from Boao Forum, the X Fold 2 will have a circular camera module. However, unlike the original X Fold, this X Fold 2 doesn't have a rectangular camera island.

The smartphone is confirmed to come with ZEISS optics and a ring-shaped LED flash module beside the triple camera system. It is worth noting that the predecessor had a quad-camera system.

Other than this, we get to see the outer display that appears to be curved from the sides. The X Fold 2 has a vibrant Red shade similar to the Vivo X90 Pro, its flagship handset.

Previously, we learned that the second generation X Fold will come with a 2K resolution primary display. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refers rate.

Rumors are rife that both the primary (inner display) as well as the secondary (outer display) will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be an ultrasonic sensor.

The rear setup of the phone is said to comprise a 50MP Sony IMX866 main lens, a 12MP IMX663 ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP IMX663 telephoto lens. The main lens is expected to feature OIS (Optical Image Sensor).

At the helm, the device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, as per AnTuTu.

In terms of battery, it is anticipated to pack a 4,800mAh cell with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Vivo is expected to launch the X Fold 2 in April. There’s no information as to the pricing of the device, but since there’s only a day left for April to begin, we won’t have to wait for too long to learn more details.