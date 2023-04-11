After several leaks and certifications, Vivo itself has confirmed the release date of the upcoming foldable phones. The company is slated to launch the Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip, and the Vivo Pad on April 20 in China. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G, T2X 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

Although Vivo hasn’t been keen on revealing the full details of its foldables, the rumor mill has filled in the void. That said, some of the key specs of the Vivo X Fold 2 and X Flip are available. Let’s take a look.

The Vivo X Fold 2 specifications (rumored)

The X Fold 2 will boast a larger form factor. It will come with two displays – an 8.03-inch primary display on the inside and a 6.53-inch secondary panel on the outside.

The primary panel will be a Samsung E6 AMOLED screen with a 2160 x 1916 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. The other display is expected to have a 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate as the primary panel.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device may house a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

On the camera front, it is expected to flaunt multiple cameras on the back. Out of all, the main lens is said to be a 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. It is expected to boot on Android 13-based Origin Ocean skin on top in China.

Vivo X Flip specifications (rumored)

The Vivo X Flip will offer a new design as opposed to the already available flip models out there. It is said to feature a larger secondary screen and a textured panel on the back where the camera module sits.

There are not many details known about the X Flip, but what we know thanks to the leaks is that, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The same as the X Fold 2.

It is expected to come with a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens assisted by OIS. The device may pack a comparatively larger 4,400mAh cell with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Pad 2 specifications (rumored)

The Vivo Pad 2 is anticipated to come with a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2.8k resolution and 144Hz refresh rate support.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It may pack a mammoth 10,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

We can expect it to run on Android 13 OS with Vivo’s custom Chinese skin on top.