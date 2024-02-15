Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus, all of which are the brands of BBK Electronics, are considering giving up on foldable phones, according to a new leak. While Oppo and Vivo have so far limited the release of most of their full-fledged foldable phones to China, OnePlus went global with the launch of its first foldable device called Open last year. Many reviewers and users have found these foldable phones quite good, and sometimes even better than their counterparts from rivals such as Samsung and Huawei. However, it looks like all three brands are admitting the fact and conceding the market to those who “know it better.”

A South Korean publication has reported that the reason behind this decision could be a significant dip in foldable market share last year. Foldable phones from all three brands are undoubtedly in a break-neck competition with similar products from brands such as Huawei and Samsung, but the speed at which the latter two brands have ramped up development of folding phones has disrupted the market. So much so that even Apple is considering expediting its plans to introduce its first foldable iPhone, the report said.

Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus have not issued any clarifications on the report.

The report added that while three major smartphone brands of China no longer seem interested in investing any longer in the foldable smartphone market, Huawei is working on its next foldable phone. It may have a 10-inch screen that can be folded thrice, but it may target the tablet market instead. Essentially, this device may have two hinges, so folding it may make it appear like a Z. While the key details are scant at the moment, the report has suggested the launch may take place sometime towards the end of June this year.

Samsung, similarly, is doubling down on the development of devices with rollable screen and has almost finished it, because, apparently, the “market expectations” for the launch of a rollable smartphone are growing. Alternatively, Samsung could also launch a device with display that folds more than once.