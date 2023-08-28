Vivo V29e India launch today: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Vivo V29e India launch: Vivo is all set to launch its Vivo V29e in India today. The upcoming smartphone will be the first in the Vivo V29 series lineup. The company has already teased the device revealing some key details about its design and camera. According to the details available on the company’s website, the smartphone will have a slim, sleek and light body. It will feature a 3D curved screen, artistic design, ultra slim body, 50MP eye auto-focus selfie camera and more. In addition to this, a report has also revealed the expected pricing and storage options for the Indian market ahead of its launch today.

Vivo V29e launch: How to watch live stream

Vivo will host the Vivo V29e launch event at 12PM in India today. Interested viewers can head to the official YouTube channel of Vivo India to watch the launch event’s live stream.

Vivo V29e price (expected):

Although the company will announce the exact price of the Vivo V29e in India today, a recent report from The Techoutlook suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be available in the Indian market in two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Both variants will come with 8GB RAM only. The first variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is expected to be priced at Rs 26,999 whereas the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is likely to debut at a slightly higher price point of RS 28,999.

Vivo V29e specifications (expected):

Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming Vivo V29e will feature a 3D curved screen with a 58.7-degree curvature that will offer “stunning display and an ergonomic grip”. It will have an ultra-slim body with a thickness measuring 7.57mm. In addition to this, the company has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 50MP selfie camera with advanced autofocus technology. At the back, the upcoming smartphone will have a 64MP camera with OIS. As per the company, the Night Portrait mode will “illuminate dim environments and capture stable, brighter night portraits with unmatched clarity and detail”.

Some reports suggest that the upcoming Vivo V29e might feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1,300nits and a 93.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The main camera is likely to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera in the back panel. Vivo V29e is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 Soc and likely to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.