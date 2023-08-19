Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to unveil the Vivo V29e later this month in the country.

Vivo V29e India launch date

The Vivo V29e will debut on August 28 AT 12 PM in India. The launch event will be streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel. Upon launch, the device will likely be available for purchase on Flipkart and retail stores across India.

Vivo V29e expected price range

The Vivo V29e is expected to launch under the Rs 30,000 price segment. The device may come in different RAM and storage configurations.

Vivo V29e specifications

Vivo has revealed some of the phone’s highlights while other details are yet to be known. The Vivo V29e will come with a 3D curved display. It will be a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be an AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. The device will come in a two-tone shade. It will have a mix of glossy and matte finish. It is advertised to come in an Artistic Red color.

The smartphone will come with a dual camera system on the back. It may have a 64MP main lens with OIS support. Upfront, it could boast a high-resolution 50MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls. It is expected to be powered by a mid-budget chipset. The device will likely boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box.

In other news about Vivo, the company recently announced a price cut on two of its Y series phones. The Vivo Y56 is now available at Rs 18,999, whereas, the Vivo Y16 now starts at Rs 10,999.

Both phones are budget-centric devices. The Vivo Y56 comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, Dimensity 700 SoC, and a 5000mAh battery. The Vivo Y16, on the other hand, is a 4G device that has an HD+ display, Helio P35 SoC, and dual cameras.