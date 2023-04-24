comscore
    News

    Tecno extends pre-booking for its Phantom V Fold 5G until April 27 in India

    Mobiles

    Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G was launched in India earlier this month. The smartphone will be available for sale from April 28 onwards.

    • Published: April 24, 2023 2:27 PM IST

    Highlights

    • Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G pre booking started on April 22.
    • Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G will be available for sale from April 28 onwards.
    • Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is available for Rs 88,888 in India.
    Tecno Phantom V Fold

    Tecno introduced its foldable 5G smartphone, Phantom V, at Mobile World Congress in February this year. The smartphone was subsequently launched earlier this month in India at a price of Rs 88,888. Also Read - Tecno Phantom V Fold debuts as the most affordable foldable phone in India

    The company started pre-booking for Phantom V Fold 5G on April 22 and due to an overwhelming response, the smartphone sold out on the first day. Now the company has announced that the pre-booking for its foldable smartphone has been extended until April 27. The company via a post on Twitter announced that interested buyers will be able to pre-book the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G until at 10AM on April 27 on Amazon.in before the phone goes for sale on April 28. Also Read - Tecno Spark 10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 goes on sale

    Tecno is assembling the newly launched foldable smartphone locally in India. The company said that it is increasing production at the Noida-based plant to bring out the smartphone at the earliest. In addition to this, the company plans to export the Phantom V Fold 5G to other countries across the globe, including Africa.

    Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G specifications

    Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC based on 4nm technology. The smartphone includes 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UPS 3.1 storage space. It runs on Android 13-based HiOS Fold.

    Coming to display, the smartphone offers a 7.86-inch ultra-flat primary AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a 6.42-inch dual curved screen AMOLED secondary display with a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The secondary display of the smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The company offers a drop-shaped hinge design with aerospace material, which the company claims offers a <0.11mm screen crease.

    The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charger. The company claims its charger can charge up to 40 percent of its battery in 15 minutes and 100 percent in one hour.

    Coming to the camera, Phantom V Fold 5G offers a triple camera at the rear including 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP portrait lens. In the front, the smartphone offers two cameras, a 32MP camera on the secondary display and a 16MP camera on the main display.

    Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is available in India in two colour variants — Black with a classic leather back and White with Silicone leather.

    • Published Date: April 24, 2023 2:27 PM IST
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

    Tech Updates/Launch

    Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

