Tecno Spark 20 arrives in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Tecno has unveiled its newest smartphone, the Tecno Spark 20, in India. Prior to the launch, the company set up a microsite on Amazon to give a sneak peek into the device’s main features, specifications, pricing, and colour options. The Tecno Spark 20 is an affordable smartphone that comes with notable features like a 90Hz display, a 50MP back camera, and a Dynamic Port feature that emulates Apple’s Dynamic Island. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tecno Spark 20 India price and availability

The Tecno Spark 20 will be available in four colour options: Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin Blue, and Neon Gold. The Tecno Spark 20 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 10,499. The newly launched smartphone will be available for sale starting February 2.

Tecno Spark 20 specifications and features

The Tecno Spark 20 feature a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In addition to this, it will offer a dedicated microSD card slot capable of accommodating up to 1TB of extra storage. It runs on Android 13 operating system.

The device boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design for the selfie camera. The display incorporates the company’s Dynamic Port feature, an Android adaptation of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature, which displays notifications and other animations around the selfie camera area.

The Tecno Spark 20 comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Both the rear and front cameras are accompanied by an LED flash. Furthermore, the Tecno Spark 20 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers with DTS audio. It also carries an IP53 rating, indicating resistance to dust and splashes. Other features include WIFI 2.4+5GHz, Bluetooth v5.2, GNSS, FM and USB Type-C.

Meanwhile, OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones in India on January 23, 2024. A week after its debut, the OnePlus 12 is now on sale in the country. These new models, which succeed the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G from the previous year, come with enhanced features. These include a 6.82-inch 3D AMOLED flexible curved display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, among other features.