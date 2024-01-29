Tecno Spark 20 to launch in India soon; price, specifications revealed

Tecno is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Tecno Spark 20, in India soon. The company has created a microsite on Amazon to tease the key features and specifications of the device, as well as its price range and colour variants. The Tecno Spark 20 will be a budget-friendly smartphone with some impressive features, such as a 90Hz display, a 50MP rear camera, and a Dynamic Port feature that mimics Apple’s Dynamic Island.

Tecno Spark 20 India price and availability

The Tecno Spark 20 will be priced under Rs. 10,499, according to the microsite on Amazon. The company claims that the device will offer a set of specifications that are unmatched in this price segment. The Tecno Spark 20 will be available in four colour options: Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin Blue, and Neon Gold. The exact launch date and availability of the device are yet to be announced by the company.

Tecno Spark 20 specifications and features

The Tecno Spark 20 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will also have a dedicated microSD card slot that can support up to 1TB of additional storage.

The Tecno Spark 20 will sport an LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The screen will also have the company’s Dynamic Port feature, which is an Android implementation of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature that shows notifications and other animations around the selfie camera.

The Tecno Spark 20 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The rear cameras will also have an LED flash and the front-facing camera will be a 32MP sensor with an LED flash.

The Tecno Spark 20 will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers with DTS audio and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Meanwhile, Infinix recently announced the launch of Infinix Smart 8 Pro in India. The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.66-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. This panel also supports 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset.