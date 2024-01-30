OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones in India on January 23, 2024. A week after its debut, the OnePlus 12 is now on sale in the country. These new models, which succeed the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G from the previous year, come with enhanced features. These include a 6.82-inch 3D AMOLED flexible curved display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, among other features. Read on for more information about the pricing, availability, and deals for the new OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12 India price, availability and offers

OnePlus 12 is available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colours. The newly launched smartphone comes in two different RAM and storage variants: 12+256GB and 16+512GB. The 12+256GB variant is priced at Rs 64,999 and the 16+512GB variant is priced at Rs 69,999. The smartphone is available for sale via OnePlus official website, Amazon and various other retail stores.

Interested buyers can get up to a Rs 2,000 instant discount on purchasing the smartphone with ICICI Bank card and OneCard. In addition to this, buyers can also avail up to Rs 10,000 trade-in bonus and benefits worth Rs 2,250 on JioPlus Postpaid.

Furthermore, buyers will get Google One 100GB subscription for 6 months and YouTube Premium subscription for 3 months upon purchasing the smartphone.

OnePlus 12 specifications

The OnePlus 12 5G comes with a glass back and boasts a 6.82-inch 3D AMOLED flexible curved screen ProXDR QHD+ display. It offers a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, a 19.9:9 aspect ratio, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz, and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It operates on Android 14-based OxygenOS and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

For photography, the OnePlus 12 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary lens with Sony’s LYT sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with OmniVision OV64B, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony’s IMX581 sensor. The front-facing camera is a 32MP lens with Sony’s IMX615 sensor. The device supports up to 8K video recording at 24fps.

Powering the phone is a 5,400mAh battery, which supports an 80W SuperVOOC charger and a 50W AirVOOC charger.