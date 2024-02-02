Tecno Spark 20 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers and availability

Tecno recently unveiled its newest smartphone, the Tecno Spark 20, in India. Now, within the 3 days of its launch, the newly launched smartphone is available for sale in the country starting today (February 2). Some of the notable features of the Tecno Spark 20 includes 90Hz display, a 50MP back camera, and a Dynamic Port feature that emulates Apple’s Dynamic Island. Here’s everything you need to know.

READ MORE Top 5 neckbands you can buy in India under Rs 1,500

Tecno Spark 20 India price and availability

The Tecno Spark 20 is available in four colour options: Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin Blue, and Neon Gold. The Tecno Spark 20 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 10,499 whereas the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at 11,499. The smartphone is available for sale via Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top security cameras for home

Interested buyers can avail up to Rs 1000 instant discount on all banks card with the purchase of the smartphone.

Buy Now on Amazon

Tecno Spark 20 specifications and features

The Tecno Spark 20 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also provides a dedicated microSD card slot that can support up to 1TB of additional storage. The device operates on the Android 13 operating system.

The smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole design for the selfie camera and includes the company’s Dynamic Port feature, an adaptation of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature. This feature displays notifications and other animations around the selfie camera area.

As for the camera setup, the Tecno Spark 20 sports a 50-megapixel main camera on the rear and a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Both cameras are complemented by an LED flash. The device also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers with DTS audio for enhanced sound quality.

The Tecno Spark 20 is IP53 rated, signifying its resistance to dust and splashes. Additional features include WIFI 2.4+5GHz, Bluetooth v5.2, GNSS, FM, and USB Type-C connectivity options.

Meanwhile, iQoo is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G will arrive in India on February 22. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon.in, where a dedicated landing page has been created to showcase its key features and specifications.