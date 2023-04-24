comscore
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 fast charging to remain unchanged

    Samsung's upcoming foldable duo may have unchanged fast charging support as per new 3C documentation.

    • Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 later this year in July or August.
    • The foldable duo is said to have 25W fast charging.
    • Both models will be offer the new and efficient chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
    Untitled design - 2023-02-27T084607.501

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

    There are still a few months left before we see Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy foldables on the market. If a recent rumor is to be believed, Samsung may announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 early in July than the yearly timeline of August. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G with 90Hz display and 6,000mAh battery goes on sale

    Now, ahead of its launch, the duo has passed China’s 3C certification shedding light on the fast charging details. And, there seems to be no change in the charging speeds for this year’s Samsung foldables. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 could launch ahead of schedule in July

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 fast charging

    As per the 3C certification, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with model number SM-F9460 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 with model number SM-F7310 will support 25W fast charging. Now, this is the same speed as we saw last year on the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 phones. Also Read - Amazon announces Blockbuster Value Days: Check dates, deals and offers

    For the unversed, some rumors hinted that Samsung might finally upgrade the charging speed of the Z Fold 5 to 45W similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

    Apart from this, the specs of the foldable models were already leaked several times. That said, we do know most of the expected details.

    Starting with the Z Fold 5, the device is expected to feature a 7.6-inch primary display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen.

    It is anticipated to boast a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The device may pack a 4,400mAh battery.

    There could be a 10MP selfie lens. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and have up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

    The Z Flip 5 is expected to sport a larger 3.4-inch cover screen and a 6.7-inch primary display on the inside with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and feature a 12MP dual-rear camera setup.

    • Published Date: April 24, 2023 2:24 PM IST
