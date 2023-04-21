Samsung launches the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip phones in August, as per its yearly schedule. However, this year, Samsung may unveil the new Galaxy foldables earlier than the scheduled timeline. Also Read - Amazon announces Blockbuster Value Days: Check dates, deals and offers

As per a new report by IT Home, the hinges for the upcoming Samsung foldable phones will go for mass production in early June instead of late June, as every year.

Having said that, the upcoming foldables by Samsung are said to arrive early. Although there's no mention of an exact release date, the report stated a timeline of July end. This again is earlier than the scheduled August timeline.

Samsung is yet to confirm the same so do take it with a pinch of salt. However, if this news is to be believed expect Samsung to announce its Unpacked 2023 date in the coming months.

We might also get some marketing materials as we move further to its release.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs (rumored)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a similar design as the current Z Fold 4. The foldable phone is said to come with a 7.6-inch primary display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The cover display sized 6.2 inches will comparatively have a lower resolution due to its narrow design. Both screens will be AMOLED panels offering deep blacks.

The Z Fold 5 is expected to boast a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Upfront, it may feature a 10MP camera for selfies.

At the helm, the foldable phone will be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. This time, thanks to the chipset, the phone is expected to have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The battery may remain the same as the predecessor, which means we are seeing a 4,400mAh cell. However, the charging may get an upgrade to a faster 45W from slower 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs (rumored)

Things change on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 side of things. That’s mainly because Samsung is said to bring a massive change to its secondary display.

The device is said to get a larger 3.4-inch secondary screen, as opposed to the 1.9-inch screen on the Z Flip 4.

The primary display on the inside may remain the same sized 6.7 inches. It will refresh at 120Hz and have an FHD+ resolution. It is expected to sport a 12MP + 12MP dual-rear camera system and come powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.