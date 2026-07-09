Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be the final clamshell foldable, leak suggests

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 8 this month, but a fresh leak has shifted attention away from the phone’s hardware. Instead, it hints at a much bigger change. According to well-known tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could end up being Samsung’s last compact clamshell foldable. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and other foldable pre-reservations open in India: Here's how to reserve

The company is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and new Galaxy Watch models. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date, time, livestream details and expected launches

Leak hints at major change

The latest claim comes from Ice Universe, a tipster known for leaking Samsung products ahead of launch. According to the post shared on X, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is “likely” to be Samsung’s last small foldable smartphone. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 prices leak: How much the new foldables may cost

The post itself doesn’t say that the decision is final either. There’s still a possibility that Samsung could change its plans before future devices are announced. As of now, the company hasn’t commented on the leak.

If the report turns out to be accurate, it could also raise questions about the future of any Fan Edition model, although the tipster did not specifically mention a Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 expected specifications

As far as the phone itself is concerned, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to retain a design similar to its predecessor. Leaks suggest it could feature a 6.9-inch foldable display along with a larger 4.1-inch cover screen.

The phone is also tipped to include a 50MP primary rear camera and a 4,300mAh battery. In terms of colours, Samsung is expected to offer the device in Cream, Graphite and Pink, while a Mint version is also said to be under development.

Meanwhile, Samsung has opened pre-reservations for the next generation foldables ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 22.

Why this rumour is getting attention

The report has attracted attention because Samsung’s Flip phones have been among the company’s most recognisable foldable devices for years. Earlier generations of the Galaxy Z Flip lineup often sold better than the larger Fold series, although that reportedly changed after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 received a major design update.

The broader foldable market has also changed over the past couple of years. Xiaomi and OPPO haven’t released many new flip-style foldables in recent years. Instead, the focus seems to have shifted towards larger foldable phones. Apple is also expected to launch its first foldable iPhone, adding another big name to that category.

That said, flip phones haven’t disappeared. Motorola has continued to back the form factor with its Razr lineup and has seen decent traction, especially in the US. So there still appears to be a market for compact foldables, even if some brands are choosing a different direction.

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At this point, there’s nothing official from Samsung suggesting that the Galaxy Z Flip series is coming to an end. The picture should become clearer once the company takes the stage at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22.