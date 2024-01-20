Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which debuted in India on January 17, will soon be made in India. The South Korean company has announced its facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh will manufacture the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra for both domestic sale and exports to other markets. The artificial intelligence-loaded Galaxy S24 series retains the same design as last year’s models but introduces titanium to the frame of the top-end Ultra model. The new phones also join the bandwagon to introduce generative AI features to give users more productivity.

READ MORE AI meets titanium and then some: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra first look

“I am very happy to announce that Galaxy S24 series will be manufactured at our Noida factory in India,” an Economic Times report quoted Samsung India President and Chief Executive Officer J B Park as saying.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy AI is reaching to old Samsung phones soon

Samsung India’s Senior Vice President for mobile business Raju Pullan confirmed the entire Galaxy S24 series will be manufactured in India for both the domestic market and exports to other markets. “Entire range of Galaxy S24 series will be manufactured in India, for India and we will be also making it available for the world from India,” he added.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 series brings features such as generative AI-assisted photo and video editing, real-time translation of messages and calls from one language to another, including Hindi, and camera features that will likely entice premium customers. Samsung has touted the new AI features will make the Galaxy S24 series the best phones for creators.

“This [Galaxy S24 series] is a device of the future. While the world talks about AI as the next big thing, the Galaxy S24 series brings it live to you,” said Park.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, the Galaxy S24 Ultra brings a 200MP main camera in a quad-camera setup on the back. There are two periscope telephoto cameras with 5x optical zoom. These phones have an adaptive refresh rate on AMOLED displays and fast charging on upgraded batteries.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at Rs 79,999, the Galaxy S24 Plus at Rs 99,999, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a starting price of Rs 1,29,999.