Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut on Flipkart: How to get this premium phone at lowest price today

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has seen a significant price cut and is a solid contender among consumers who would want to purchase a quality phone at a reduced price. Although there are newer models already available in the market, this device still has high-end features. Flipkart has also provided a discount of Rs 25,000, making it more affordable to those who wish to experience flagship performance and yet not to pay the full launch price. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Price Cut By Rs 54,221 On Flipkart: Should You Buy It?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Massive Discount on Flipkart

The price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been reduced to Rs 1,09,999 after a flat discount. This is a huge reduction to its initial price. Buyers will be able to save even more money by taking bank offers. The deal can be further reduced by using cards of the chosen banks that will make it even more appealing. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets a Massive Price Cut in The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

It is also subject to an exchange offer. Users can trade in their old smartphone and get a discount of up to Rs 47,350. The final value is determined by the state of the old device. EMI options are also available, which allow buyers to pay in smaller monthly amounts based on bank terms. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now cheaper by Rs 16,000

Grab Best Deal on Flipkart

Buyers are encouraged to bundle various offers to get the lowest price. Using a bank card during checkout can give an instant discount. The cost can be further lowered by adding an exchange device. Flipkart also provides optional add-ons such as device protection, which are provided at an additional fee.

Before applying offers, it is necessary to check all conditions. The bank discount and exchange value might be different in regards to the location and eligibility of the user.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to have the best specifications. It has a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen that provides crisp images. It is powered by a Snapdragon chipset and 12GB RAM, which will guarantee it performs well in its day-to-day activities and games. The phone is also fitted with a quad camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor.

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Should You Buy or Not?

Galaxy S24 Ultra is a good option when it comes to users who are replacing older phones. The users of older Galaxy S series will be impressed by obvious improvements in performance, camera, and battery life. Nevertheless, it might not be a significant difference to the users who already have a recent flagship.